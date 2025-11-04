Titan hits 52-week high, Thangamayil zooms 51% in 4 days; here's why

Shares of jewellery companies were in demand with Titan Company trading at 52-week high, and Thangamayil Jewellery zooming up to 19 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In Q2FY26, Titan registered a strong performance in the backdrop of inflated gold prices. The domestic jewellery business witnessed a strong recovery in consumer momentum during the Navratri festive period. Tanishq’s attractive gold exchange offer helped to sustain sales despite elevated gold prices. The overall growth was led by ticket size improvements with buyers witnessing marginal decline compared to Q2FY25.

Besides, Titan and Thangamayil, PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jewellers India and Senco Gold were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 83,733 at 10:17 AM.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) margin were down by 50bps year-on-year (YoY) was affected by higher gold prices and inferior mix in its jewellery business.

However, with gold prices correcting from its high and festive pickup in sales, ICICI Securities expects EBIDTA margins to sequentially improve in Q3 with better margins in its core jewellery business. Key monitorable in the conference call will be demand outlook in jewellery business and guidance on the margin front, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, Thangamayil Jewellery in the month of October 2025 clocked a revenue of ₹1,032 crore, being the first-time in the history of the company crossing ₹1,000 crore mark compared to ₹371 crore in corresponding previous year thereby registering an increase by 178 per cent. Gold ornaments volume grew 77 per cent YoY to 764 kgs as against 432 kgs in October 2024.