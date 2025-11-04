3M India share price skyrockets 19.5% as Q2 profit zooms 43% YoY; details

3M India share price today: Abrasive products company 3M India shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 19.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹36,666 per share.

Why did the 3M India share price rally today?

3M India share price rallied on the back of a strong set of numbers reported in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

3M India’s PAT zoomed 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹191 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as against ₹134 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25). Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹251 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹183 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s sales and other operating income rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,266 in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹1,111 crore in the same quarter last year. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 33.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹268 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹201 crore in Q2FY25.

Ramesh Ramadurai, managing director of 3M India Limited, said “The company delivered 14 per cent sales growth in the second quarter of the current financial year versus Q2 prior year. The Company delivered broad-based growth across all four business segments. For the quarter, Healthcare sales grew 14.9 per cent, Consumer 14.6 per cent, Transportation & Electronics 12.9 per cent and Safety & Industrial 12.3 per cent versus prior year.” “We are encouraged with the sales growth in Q2 as well as the first half of FY 25-26, despite timing benefits in the quarter due to certain project-related businesses. The company maintained higher spend levels during the quarter in sales and marketing to improve market penetration. I thank our teams for their focus on customers and disciplined execution during the quarter,” Ramadurai added.