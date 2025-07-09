Home / Markets / News / Tolins Tyres shares climb 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Tolins Tyres shares climb 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Tolins Tyres share price climbed 5.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹173.2 per share on Wednesday; check more details

Tyres, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tolins Tyres share price climbed 5.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹173.2 per share on Wednesday. At 12:25 PM, Tolins Tyres shares were up 3.52 per cent at ₹170.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 83,754.94. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹673.03 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹259 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹108 per share. 

Why are Tolins Tyres rising in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company proposed to incorporate "Terra Rubber Private Ltd." as its subsidiary for a new line of business in the rubber industry. 
 
The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on July 8, 2025, approved investment in the proposed subsidiary.
 
"We wish to inform you that the wholly owned subsidiary (“WOS”) of the Company (“Tolins Tyres Limited) in the name and style of “Terra Rubber Private Limited” is proposed to be incorporated. The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on July 8, 2025, has approved making an investment in proposed Wholly Owned subsidiary," the filing read. 
 
Terra Rubber Private Limited will have an authorised capital of ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each and subscribed capital of ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 shares of ₹10 each.
 
The purpose of the incorporation is to carry on the business of collection, segregation, processing, recycling, and disposal of used, scrap, or waste tyres, rubber products, and allied materials through mechanical, thermal, chemical, or other environmentally sustainable methods, and to establish, operate, and maintain facilities for such activities. 
 
Additionally, to manufacture, produce, process, develop, buy, sell, import, export, and otherwise deal in but not limited to reclaim rubber, crumb rubber, rubber powder, pyrolysis oil, carbon black, steel wire, and other by-products derived from tyre and rubber recycling and reprocessing.

About Tolins Tyres 

Established in 1982, Tolins Tyres is a key player in the tyre industry, renowned for its wide-ranging portfolio that includes retreading solutions and tyres for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and agricultural applications. 
 
The company is also at the forefront of innovation with its advanced Precured Tread Rubber and other retreading products, reflecting its commitment to technology and quality.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex trade flat; Vedanta shares fall 5% on Viceroy's allegations

Smartworks Coworking IPO opens tomorrow; key risks, strengths you must know

Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Jefferies sees 15% upside in Adani Power on capacity expansion drive

Lupin share pops 2% on licencing and supply agreement with Zentiva; details

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story