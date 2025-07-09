Tolins Tyres shares climb 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

The buying on the counter came after the company proposed to incorporate "Terra Rubber Private Ltd." as its subsidiary for a new line of business in the rubber industry.

The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on July 8, 2025, approved investment in the proposed subsidiary.

"We wish to inform you that the wholly owned subsidiary (“WOS”) of the Company (“Tolins Tyres Limited) in the name and style of “Terra Rubber Private Limited” is proposed to be incorporated. The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on July 8, 2025, has approved making an investment in proposed Wholly Owned subsidiary," the filing read.

Terra Rubber Private Limited will have an authorised capital of ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each and subscribed capital of ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 shares of ₹10 each.