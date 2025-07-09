Lupin share pops 2% on licencing and supply agreement with Zentiva; details

Lupin share price: Pharmaceutical company Pharmaceutical company Lupin share price rose as much as 2.30 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,965.90 per share on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Around 10:40 AM, Lupin share price continued to trade higher, up 1.14 per cent at 1,943.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 83,675.37 levels.

Why did Lupin share price rise today?

Lupin's share price rose in trade today after the company announced a licensing and supply agreement with Zentiva, k.s., for the commercialisation of its biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol.

In an exchange filing, Lupin said, “We hereby inform you that the company has entered into a License and Supply Agreement with Zentiva, k.s., for commercialisation of Lupin’s biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol.

Lupin said it has signed a deal with Zentiva under which it will develop, manufacture, and supply the biosimilar, while Zentiva will handle commercialisation in Europe and the CIS region, leveraging its strong regional infrastructure and regulatory capabilities. Lupin will retain commercialisation rights in other key markets, including the US and Canada. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates As part of the agreement, Zentiva will make non-refundable payments of up to $50 million to Lupin based on regulatory milestones, which includes an upfront payment of $10 million. Both companies will jointly invest in the biosimilar's development, and profits from defined markets will be shared.

About Lupin Lupin is among the leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Mumbai, known for its expertise in developing and commercialising generic and branded formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). With operations spanning over 100 countries, including key markets like the US, India, South Africa, and regions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, Lupin has established itself as a global player. The company holds strong positions in therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, diabetology, asthma, paediatrics, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Notably, it is also a global leader in anti-tuberculosis and cephalosporin segments.