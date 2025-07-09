Home / Markets / News / Lupin share pops 2% on licencing and supply agreement with Zentiva; details

Lupin's share price rose in trade today after the company announced a licensing and supply agreement with Zentiva, k.s., for the commercialisation of its biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol.

Lupin
Lupin is among the leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Mumbai, known for its expertise in developing and commercialising generic and branded formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredient
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Lupin share price: Pharmaceutical company Lupin share price rose as much as 2.30 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,965.90 per share on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. 
 
Around 10:40 AM, Lupin share price continued to trade higher, up 1.14 per cent at 1,943.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 83,675.37 levels.
 

Why did Lupin share price rise today?

 
Lupin's share price rose in trade today after the company announced a licensing and supply agreement with Zentiva, k.s., for the commercialisation of its biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol. 
In an exchange filing, Lupin said, “We hereby inform you that the company has entered into a License and Supply Agreement with Zentiva, k.s., for commercialisation of Lupin’s biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol.
 
Lupin said it has signed a deal with Zentiva under which it will develop, manufacture, and supply the biosimilar, while Zentiva will handle commercialisation in Europe and the CIS region, leveraging its strong regional infrastructure and regulatory capabilities. Lupin will retain commercialisation rights in other key markets, including the US and Canada.
 
As part of the agreement, Zentiva will make non-refundable payments of up to $50 million to Lupin based on regulatory milestones, which includes an upfront payment of $10 million. Both companies will jointly invest in the biosimilar's development, and profits from defined markets will be shared.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

About Lupin 

Lupin is among the leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Mumbai, known for its expertise in developing and commercialising generic and branded formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). 
 
With operations spanning over 100 countries, including key markets like the US, India, South Africa, and regions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, Lupin has established itself as a global player. 
 
The company holds strong positions in therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, diabetology, asthma, paediatrics, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Notably, it is also a global leader in anti-tuberculosis and cephalosporin segments.
 
Founded in 1968 by Desh Bandhu Gupta with a mission to combat life-threatening infectious diseases, Lupin has grown into a pharmaceutical powerhouse with a robust global footprint. 
 
It operates multiple manufacturing facilities in India, including sites at Mandideep, Ankleshwar, Tarapur, and Vadodara, supported by a network of research centers and a large workforce. In addition to its pharmaceutical business, the company has expanded into diagnostics through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Diagnostics, which operates a national reference laboratory in Navi Mumbai.
 

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

