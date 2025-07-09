Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Travel Food Services IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering of Travel Food Services is set to close today, July 9, 2025. The ₹2,000 crore offering of Travel Food Services, which opened for subscription on Monday, July 7, has received a muted response from investors so far.

According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Travel Food Services IPO has received bids for 54,59,090 shares against 1,34,12,842 on offer by 11:57 AM on Wednesday. This translates to a subscription of 41per cent.

Investor participation for Travel Food Services IPO across all categories remains sluggish. The retail portion has been subscribed to only 37 per cent of the category reserved for them, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have booked 44 per cent of their quota. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), typically the key driver in institutional demand, have also so far subscribed 44 per cent.

Travel Food Services IPO details The public offering of Travel Food Services comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) worth ₹2,000 crore. The company's promoter, Kapur Family Trust, is divesting up to 18.2 million equity shares through the OFS. Travel Food Services IPO is available at a price band of ₹1,045–1,100 per share, and a lot size of 12 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 13 shares and in multiples thereof. ALSO READ | Crizac shares list at 14% premium on bourse, miss IPO GMP forecast A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,300 to bid for one lot or 13 shares of Travel Food Services IPO (taking the upper price band into consideration). Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 169 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,85,900.

Travel Food Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Travel Food Services were exchanging hands at around ₹1,108 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or 0.73 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Travel Food Services IPO allotment date, listing date As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Travel Food Services IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 10. The company’s shares will be credited into demat accounts tentatively on Friday, July 11. Shares of Travel Food Services are slated to make their D-Street debut by listing on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, July 14.

Travel Food Services IPO registrar, BLRM details ALSO READ | ICICI Prudential AMC files IPO papers, Prudential Corp to sell 10% stake MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) serves as the registrar for Travel Food Services IPO, while Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the sole book-running lead manager. Travel Food Services IPO objective Travel Food Services, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), has said that it will not receive any proceeds from the offer. "All offer proceeds will be received by the promoter selling shareholder after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the promoter selling shareholder," reads the RHP.