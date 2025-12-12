Top wealth creators of 2020-25: biggest, fastest and consistent stocks here

India's top 100 wealth creators generated about ₹148 trillion between 2020 and 2025, driven by companies across sectors, according to a new Motilal Oswal study tracking shareholder value over the past five years.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest wealth creator, adding ₹7.94 trillion in market value, followed by ICICI Bank at ₹7.4 trillion and State Bank of India at ₹5.59 trillion. Other major contributors included Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and HCL Technologies, with wealth generated between ₹4.20 trillion and ₹2.99 trillion between 2020 and 2025.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 360 pts, Nifty atop 26k; SMIDs up; metal, realty stocks outperform On the fastest wealth generator front, BSE Ltd. topped the list with a five-year total return CAGR of 124 per cent. Rail Vikas Nigam, Jindal Stainless, GE Vernova’s transmission and distribution business, Persistent Systems and FACT also featured prominently, each delivering compound annual returns of more than 80 per cent.

The report also identified companies that consistently outperformed the market each year. Hindustan Aeronautics led the group, posting a 75 per cent five-year price CAGR while outperforming the market for five consecutive years. Welspun Corp, Bharat Dynamics, Indian Bank and Bharat Electronics also delivered strong performance through the period. Further, Motilal Oswal identified Hindustan Aeronautics as the best all-round wealth creator, based on its combined ranking across the biggest, fastest and most consistent performers. Bharat Electronics, Adani Power and BSE followed in the overall rankings. The brokerage reported that wealth creation in India reached a record high in the 2020-25 period, with the top 100 companies generating ₹148 trillion in market value. The firm noted that March 2020 marked a deep market low due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, amplifying subsequent gains.

The pace of wealth creation during the period, at a CAGR of 38 per cent, was the fastest in 17 editions of the study and well above the BSE Sensex's 21 per cent return. ALSO READ: Why a 70:30 gold-silver mix works best for investors, explains Pratik Oswal According to the report, an investment of ₹1 crore made equally in the top 10 fastest wealth creators in 2020 would have grown to ₹24 croreby 2025, delivering an 88 per cent CAGR compared with 24 per cent for the Nifty Total Return Index. Where's the next opportunity? India’s dollar GDP has grown at a 9 per cent CAGR over the past two decades (12 per cent in rupee terms, adjusted for 3 per cent annual depreciation). The brokerage believes this pace can be sustained through 2042, implying GDP could quadruple from about $4 trillion in 2025 to more than $16 trillion by 2042.