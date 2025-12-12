Lloyds Engineering Works rises 3% on incorporating new defence unit
Lloyds Engineering Works shares rose 3.2 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹52.23 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced that it would establish a new defence unit, Lloyds Advanced Defence Systems.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,055.73 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹84.26, and its 52-week low was at ₹42.66.
According to the filing, Lloyds Advance Defence Systems was incorporated as a subsidiary of the company on December 11, 2025, having a registered office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The certificate of Incorporation has been issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, on December 11, 2025.
The company is incorporated to carry on the business of the following:
Manufacture and supply defence equipment (weapons, ammo, surveillance, drones, radars, sensors, comms systems, etc.) across land/air/sea/space/cyber domains.
Develop advanced tech (AI, robotics, ML, quantum, cybersecurity, autonomous systems) for defence & national security.
Form joint ventures (JVs)/alliances with domestic/international partners, govt bodies for tech co-development & IP transfer.
Provide consultancy/training for defence systems (simulation, testing, MRO, modernisation).
Lloyds Engineering Works was incorporated in 1994 as Climan Properties Private Limited and later converted into a public company. It underwent multiple name changes—becoming Encon Technologies Limited in 2000, Lloyds Encon Technologies (I) Limited in 2011, and Lloyds Steels Industries Limited in 2013. Under a court-approved scheme of arrangement, the engineering division of Uttam Value Steels Limited was demerged into the company (via Lloyds Engineering Works Limited) in 2015. Following the scheme, the company was listed on the BSE and NSE on July 18, 2016, and in July 2023 it was renamed Lloyds Engineering Works Limited.
