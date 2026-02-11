Torrent Power stock falls 6% after Q3 results; announces dividend, NCD plan

Torrent Power share price today: Shares of Torrent Power slipped about 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,395 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its results for the October-December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), despite posting a strong 34 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit.

Around 11:50 AM, Torrent Power's share price was trading 5.78 per cent lower at ₹1,397.5 compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,483 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.10 per cent at 25,950.55 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹70,455 crore.

Torrent Power Q3 results highlights In the Q3FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹655 crore, up 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹490 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was led by increased contributions from gas-based power plants, improved operational performance of its licensed and franchised distribution businesses, and better performance in the renewable energy segment, which was partly offset by higher interest and depreciation costs. The company's revenue from operations came in at 6,778 crore, up 4.3 per cent from ₹6,499 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,472 crore, up 15 per cent from ₹1,284 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Additionally, the company has signed a 10-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with JERA, Japan, for the supply of up to 0.27 MMTPA of LNG starting from 2027. "This long-term arrangement reinforces the Company’s integrated energy strategy, enhances supply reliability and positions it well to capitalise on India’s growing power and clean energy demand," the company said in a statement. Torrent Power also declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY2025-26. The company's board of directors has also approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹7,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches via private placement.