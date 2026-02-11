Ashiana Housing zooms 16% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 420% YoY

Ashiana Housing’s share price jumped 16.3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹354.95 on BSE. At 10:50 AM, Ashiana Housing shares were trading 12.8 per cent higher at ₹344.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 84,344.96.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 numbers on Tuesday, after market hours.

In the December quarter, Ashiana Housing reported a 420 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹56.65 crore, compared to ₹10.89 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 167 per cent to ₹373.35 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹139.93 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹79.8 crore, as compared to ₹23.89 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins came in at 21.38 per cent, compared to 17.07 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Ashiana Housing dividend payout The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1, i.e. at 50 per cent per equity share of ₹2/-, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026, and has fixed February 19, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members for such Interim Dividend.

That apart, in its Q3 business update, Ashiana Housing reported that the area booked fell to 5.56 lakh sq. ft from 6.77 lakh sq. ft a year ago. Its value of area sold also slipped to ₹401.07 crore, as compared to ₹454.16 crore a year ago. Further, 357 units were booked in Q3 FY26 vis-à-vis 307 units booked in Q2 FY26 and 451 units booked in Q3 FY25. Ashiana Amaya (Jamshedpur) and Vatsalya Phase-II (Chennai) were launched in Q3 FY26 with 149 units sold (2.67 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹198.62 crore) out of the total 402 units.