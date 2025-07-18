Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets mixed; RIL, Axis, Wipro Q1 in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 18, 2025: At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 24 points higher at 25,199, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 18, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced by a host of factors, including Q1 results, institutional investment flows, India’s forex reserves, progress on the India-US trade deal, Japan’s inflation data, key US economic indicators, and upbeat global cues.
That said, at 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 24 points higher at 25,199, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses. Also Read: India likely to settle for 10-15% tariff in interim trade deal with US
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after strong US economic data and upbeat corporate earnings lifted investor confidence.
US retail sales rose 0.6 per cent month-over-month in June 2025, snapping a two-month decline and exceeding market expectations of a 0.1 per cent rise. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims also surprised positively, falling by 7,000 to 221,000 in mid-July – marking the lowest level since April – contrary to expectations of a rise to 235,000.
In regional markets, ASX 200 hit record high, and at the last count was up 0.69 per cent. Nikkei fell 0.20 per cent, the Topix was flat with a negative bias. Kospi dropped 0.4 per cent.
Japanese inflation showed signs of cooling. Core inflation eased to 3.3 per cent in June from 3.7 per cent in May, in line with economists' forecasts, as rice prices moderated. Headline inflation also dipped to 3.3 per cent, while the Bank of Japan’s closely watched “core-core” inflation -- excluding fresh food and energy -- ticked up slightly to 3.4 per cent from 3.3 per cent.
On Wall Street, the rally continued with the S&P 500 climbing 0.54 per cent to 6,297.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.52 per cent to 44,484.49, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 per cent to 20,885.65.
Q1 results
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including Wipro, Axis Bank, Jio Financial, CEAT, LTIMindtree, and Tata Communications.
A host of other firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Overseas Bank, LT Finance, Bandhan Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Atul, Hatsun Agro Products, Indiamart Intermesh, Mastek, MPS, Aarti Drugs, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Shiva Cement, Kerala Ayurveda, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Associated Stone Industries (Kotah), Ponni Sugars (Erode), ILandFS Investment Managers, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Techknowgreen Solutions, Alkali Metals, Sampre Nutritions, Khaitan (India), Roselabs Finance, SAMSRITA LABS, Indo Cotspin, Madhusudan Industries, Neil Industries, and Arcee Industries.
Meanwhile, several major companies, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Can Fin Homes, Central Bank of India, EPACK Durable, India Cements, JK Cement, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rossari Biotech, Reliance Power, and Seshasayee Paper and Boards, are set to announce their earnings on Saturday, July 19.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹3,670.86 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,717.50 crore on July 17.
IPO today
Monika Alcobev IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.
Commodity corner
Gold prices slipped on Thursday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and upbeat economic data, while investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over upcoming tariff announcements.
Spot gold declined 0.3 per cent to $3,337.43 per ounce after touching an intraday low of $3,309.59. US gold futures closed 0.4 per cent lower at $3,345.30.
Meanwhile, oil prices gained, supported by tightening inventories and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures rose 1.23 per cent to $69.36 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 1.63 per cent to $67.46 a barrel.
Adding to market caution, US President Donald Trump indicated that tariff notifications to smaller countries would be sent out shortly. He also mentioned the potential for a drug-related agreement with Beijing and trade discussions with the European Union (EU).
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, July 18: Wipro, Ceat, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, IHCL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro
The IT giant reported an 11 per cent rise in net profit figure to ₹3,330.4 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as against ₹3,003.2 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹22,134.6 crore, up 0.8 per cent y-o-y from ₹21,963.8 crore. However, revenue declined 1.6 per cent (on a sequential basis) from ₹22,504.2 crore in Q4FY25.
LTIMindtree
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the IT company reported revenue of ₹9,840.6 crore, up 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹1,254.6 crore, growing 11.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y. In USD terms, revenue came in at $1,153.3 million, up 2.0 per cent Q-o-Q and 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y, as per the exchange filing.
Lupin
The pharma company stated in an exchange filing that the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authority inspected its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility from July 08 to July 17, 2025. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form-483 with four observations. "We are addressing these observations comprehensively and will respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timeframe," the company said in its exchange filing. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sunteck Realty Q1FY26 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹33.43 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty’s net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew by 46.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.43 crore. The company's profit in Q1 FY25 was around Rs 22.78 crore.
However, the company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 188.32 crore, down 40.46 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its total expenses during the quarter were Rs 158.93 crore, down 46.76 per cent YoY.
The company recorded pre-sales of Rs 657 crore in Q1 FY26, up 31 per cent YoY. During the same period, the company’s collections stood at Rs 351 crore.
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 48 crore, up 52 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, the Ebitda margin grew to 25 per cent, up 1,541 basis points. READ MORE
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes, cites weak demand environment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro is yet to take a decision on employee salary hikes, and any revision will depend on the demand environment, Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said. Last year, salary hikes were implemented from 1 September.
Indian IT services companies have been cautious with salary revisions and payment of variable components due to uncertain business conditions, accentuated by the tariff war and geopolitical upheavals. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has yet to provide salary increments to its more than 600,000 employees and is uncertain about doing so this fiscal—a rare move for the company. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee drops to three-week low as dollar strengthens, FPIs limit fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee depreciated past the psychologically crucial 86-per-dollar mark on Thursday, tracking the strengthening US dollar, to settle at a three-week low of 86.08 per dollar, said dealers. The local currency had settled at 85.94 on Wednesday. Market participants said foreign inflows and dollar sales by exporters capped losses.
“In line with its Asian counterparts, the Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar. The dollar’s rally was fuelled by President Trump’s statement that he does not intend to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Even with significant dollar inflows into the primary market, the rupee followed the regional trend, closing at 86.08,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O Strategy: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for Hindustan Aeronautics stock
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative Strategy
Bear Spread Strategy on Hindustan Aeronautics
Buy HAL (31-July Expiry) 4,800 Put at ₹112 and simultaneously sell 4,600 Put at ₹38
Lot Size: 150
Cost of the strategy: ₹74 (₹11,100 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 18900 If HAL closes at or below 4600 on 31 July expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹4,726
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.70
Approx margin required: ₹25,000 READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India beverage dip weighs on PepsiCo Q2, global growth stays firm
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Beverage major PepsiCo witnessed a decline in its beverage business in India in the 12 weeks period ended June 14, as early rains spoiled sales of summer centric fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the country.
The American beverage and snack maker’s international beverages business “performed well and delivered 9 per cent organic revenue growth,” the company said in its prepared management remarks after announcing its results. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts split on Tech Mahindra's growth prospects, see limited upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech Mahindra reported a revenue of ₹13,350 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), representing a decline of 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and down 1.0 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in constant currency (CC) terms.
On sequential basis in USD terms, the communications vertical was up 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q, BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) was down 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q, manufacturing up 4.0 per cent Q-o-Q, hi-tech & media up by 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, retail, transport & logistics down by 1.0 per cent and healthcare up by 0.1 per cent Q-o-Q.
Geography-wise, the Americas were up 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q, Europe up by 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q and the rest of world (ROW) down by 4.5 per cent Q-o-Q. READ MORE
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro keeps IT momentum going; Q1 profit rises 10.9% to ₹3,330 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s fourth-largest information technology (IT) services player, Wipro, reported a 10.9 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,330 crore for the first quarter (Q1), compared to a year ago. Sequentially, profit was down 6.7 per cent.
Revenue for Q1 (April-June) stood at ₹22,134.6 crore, marginally up by 0.77 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Revenue was down 1.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.
The company’s Q1 performance marginally beat Bloomberg estimates. According to Bloomberg, revenue was expected at ₹22,078.3 crore and net profit at ₹3,249.4 crore. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LTIMindtree Q1 net profit up 10.6% to ₹1,254.6 crore, beats estimate
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LTIMindtree on Thursday reported net profit of ₹1,254.6 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, the profit increased 11.2 per cent.
Revenue for the quarter grew 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,840.6 crore. The revenue grew marginally by 0.7 per cent compared to the last quarter.
The company’s performance missed analysts’ estimates on revenue. According to Bloomberg, net profit was expected to be ₹1,194 crore and revenue at ₹9,855.4 crore. The company’s performance was much better compared to the larger peers. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short-term F&Os denting capital formation: Sebi's Ananth Narayan G
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock market regulator is considering fresh measures to boost India’s cash market turnover and curb the dominance of speculative short-term products in the domestic equity derivatives market that pose a threat to capital formation in the country, whole-time member of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Ananth Narayan G said on Thursday.
Sebi is also looking at steps to extend the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives to mitigate short-term contracts. While Narayan acknowledged that derivatives are vital for price discovery, hedging and market depth, he flagged certain trends in the ecosystem have warranted a closer look by the regulator. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ₹25K cr SBI QIP draws bids worth ₹1 trn; LIC, domestic MFs lead charge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, attracted bids worth nearly ₹1 trillion for its ₹25,000 crore ($2.9 billion) qualified institutional placement (QIP), with local institutions leading the charge, according to people in the know.
Sources said Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India placed bids worth over ₹5,000 crore, while domestic mutual funds (MFs), such as SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, and HDFC Bank, bid for over ₹1,500 crore each. About half a dozen foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including Singapore’s GIC and Capital International, also participated in the QIP.
These financial institutions couldn’t be reached for independent confirmations. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL Q1 Preview: Profit to see strong YoY growth led by retail, Jio, and O2C
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's top listed firm, Reliance Industries (RIL), is expected to post a strong first-quarter performance, driven by robust growth in its retail, telecom, and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segments, according to analysts.
The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results for the current financial year (Q1FY26) on July 18.
According to a Bloomberg poll, 18 analysts estimated consolidated revenues of ₹2.42 trillion (up 4.48 per cent year-on-year) and 7 forecast a net adjusted income of ₹20,059 crore (up 32 per cent Y-o-Y) for Q1FY26.
ICICI Securities projects a 15 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated Ebitda and a 25 per cent jump in net profit. Retail earnings are expected to grow 18 per cent, while Jio’s Ebitda may increase 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.7 per cent sequentially, the brokerage said. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US retail sales rebound, beat estimates in June
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US retail sales rose by 0.6 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) in June 2025, rebounding from two consecutive declines and surpassing market expectations of a modest 0.1 per cent increase.
6:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to settle for 10-15% tariff in interim trade deal with US
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India may have to settle for tariffs of up to 15 per cent on its shipments under the interim trade deal with the US, currently under discussion, a government official said requesting anonymity. This will still put it in a better position than competing developing countries, such as Indonesia (19 per cent) and Vietnam (20 per cent), which have agreed to higher tariffs in deals with Washington.
“The US made it clear to us that even in trade deals, the 10 per cent base tariff will remain, though we were hoping to get relief on that. Now, we are seeking a 10 per cent tariff on our labour-intensive exports, such as apparel, leather, footwear, and gems & jewellery, and up to 15 per cent tariff on non-labour-intensive items,” the official said, adding: “Ours will be a much more nuanced and balanced deal than the one finalised by the US with Indonesia.”
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a trade deal with India would be on the “same line” as that with Indonesia, which will face a 19 per cent tariff. READ MORE
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan inflation eases to 7-month low of 3.3% in June
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s annual inflation cooled to 3.3 per cent in June 2025 from 3.5 per cent in May, the lowest since November 2024. The decline was driven by a sharp drop in electricity and gas prices, which offset continued price pressure from rice. Core inflation also came in at 3.3 per cent, a three-month low and in line with market expectations.
