Trading guide, April 23: Trade set-up, factors to know before Opening Bell

Stock Market Today, Wednesday, April 23, 2025: A rally in global markets, led by hopes of de-escalation in trade war between the US and China, along with US President Donald Trump’s softer stance towards US Fed Chair A rally in global markets, led by hopes of de-escalation in trade war between the US and China, along with US President Donald Trump’s softer stance towards US Fed Chair Jerome Powell , could push Sensex, Nifty higher today.

At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling 203 points higher at 24,372 level, suggesting a gap-up start for India stock markets on Wednesday.

Stock Market Wrap, April 22:

On Tuesday, stock markets in Indian settled in the positive zone, closing higher for a sixth consecutive day. The BSE Sensex index rose 187 points (0.24 per cent) to end at 79,596, and the Nifty50 index climbed 42 points (0.2 per cent) to settle at 24,167.

FIIs/FPIs were net buyers of Indian stocks on Tuesday, buying equity worth ₹1,290.43 crore. DIIs, on the other hand, sold stocks worth ₹885.63 crore.

Stock Market Prediction Today; top factors that will guide Sensex, Nifty today:

Nikkei leads gains in Asia:

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading with a positive bias on Wednesday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street overnight. The rally in global markets today came after Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the final tariffs on Chinese imports would come down "substantially" from the current 145 per cent. He, however, added that they won't be zero either.

In addition, he told reporters that he had "no intention" to fire Jerome Powell before the end of his term next year.

Also Read

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,017 points (2.66 per cent), the S&P 500 jumped 2.51 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.71 per cent.

Nearer home, Japan's Nikkei Japanese surged nearly 2 per cent in early trade, South Korea's Kospi index increased 0.86 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.55 per cent.

Gold at ₹1,00,000:

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, after hitting record highs in domestic and international market, as investors turned to riskier assets amid hopes of easing trade tensions between the US and China.

Gold, which fell 0.17 per cent on Tuesday to close at $3,419.40 per ounce, was trading over 1 per cent lower Wednesday morning at $3,380 per ounce level. Notably, Gold futures hit a session high of $3,509.90 per ounce yesterday.

Back home, Gold price zoomed ₹1,800 on Tuesday to cross the psychological level of ₹1 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi’s retail market. The 24-carat gold rate in Delhi reached an all-time high of ₹1,01,600 per 10 grams on Tuesday in the retail market, whereas Gold derivatives on MCX jumped ₹2,048 or 2.1 per cent to hit a new high of ₹1,00,000 for the August delivery contract.

Q4 Results Today:

360 One WAM, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Housing Finance, CanFin Homes, Dalmia Bharat, Den Networks, Eimco Elecon (India), Filatex India, Gravity India, Gujarat Hotels, IIRM Holdings India, Ind Bank Housing, International Travel House, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, LTIMindtree, Maharashtra Scooters, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Rallis India, Refex Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Syngene International, Tata Consumer Products, Thyrocare Technologies, Tips Music, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), and Wendt (India) are scheduled to report their Q4 results today.

Manufacturing, Services PMI Flash data:

On the economic front, the S&P Global Manufacturing, and Services PMI (Flash) data for April will be released today for Australia, the UK, and the US. In Japan, Jibun Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash data will be released for April, while, in India, HSBC Composite PMI, Manufacturing PMI, and Services PMI data will be released later today.

In Europe, investors will track the HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash data.

IPOs Opening Today:

The dry spell in the primary market will end today as Tankup Engineers IPO will open for subscription today. The SME Tankup Engineers IPO is a bookbuilding issue, looking to raise ₹19.53 crore.

Meanwhile, Ather Energy IPO will end the draught in the mainboard IPO segment, which has seen no IPOs since February 18, 2025. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer will launch its IPO on April 28, 2025, in the likely price band of ₹304 to ₹321 per share. Ather Energy IPO aims to raise ₹2,626 crore via fresh issue.

Sensex, Nifty technical levels:

Shrikant Chouhan, who is head of equity research at Kotak Securities, suggests day traders should note 24,000-24,100 as the key support zone for Nifty index. Similarly, 79,000-79,400 will act as key support for Sensex index today.

On the contrary, 24,250-24,350 on the Nifty chart and 79,800-80,000 on the Sensex chart could serve as key resistance areas for the bulls.

"However, if the indices fall below 24,000/79,000, sentiment could change. Traders may prefer to exit their long positions below these levels,"he added.

Stocks to Watch Today, April 23:

HCL Technologies share price: The IT company, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,307 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, up 7.81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Further, revenue from operations increased 6.1 per cent on year to ₹30,246 crore. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.

IndusInd Bank share price: The private sector bank informed the exchanges that EY will assist the bank’s internal audit department for the review of the bank’s microfinance portfolio. It will not conduct any forensic audit.

Bharti Hexacom share price: The subsidiary company of Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with Adani data networks to acquire 400 MHz spectrum.