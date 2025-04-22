BFSI consolidates dominance in Nifty 50 index, up 2.6x at 37.9% since 2004

The Indian banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has consolidated its dominance in the Nifty 50 index, with its weight rising to 37.9 per cent in April 2025 from 14.6 per cent in FY04.

The sector’s growing share in the index has been fuelled by a 50-fold increase in market capitalisation over two decades, reaching Rs 91 trillion in 2025 from Rs 1.8 trillion in 2005, according to a note by Motilal Oswal.

While banks remain the backbone of the sector, their share in the total BFSI market capitalisation has declined to 57 per cent from 85 per cent in 2005, owing to the rise of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), fintech firms, and insurance players enabled by digitalisation and innovation.

Private banks such as HDFC Bank (13.3 per cent weight in 2025, up from 1.7 per cent in FY04) and ICICI Bank (9.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent in FY18) have been key drivers of this expansion. In contrast, public sector banks’ share has declined to 2.8 per cent from 6 per cent in FY04, with only State Bank of India (SBI) continuing to feature in the 50-share index.

The fintech segment, which was virtually non-existent a decade ago, is now valued at Rs 12 trillion, including both listed and unlisted players.

NBFCs, despite a decline in weight to 4.8 per cent in 2025 from a peak of 10.3 per cent in FY20 following the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, still have a notable presence in the index due to entities like Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. The insurance sector contributes about 1.4 per cent to the Nifty. The growing presence of asset management companies (AMCs), including HDFC AMC, is expected to further diversify the representation of BFSI firms in the index.