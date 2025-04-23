Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals strong start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific mkts up

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Markets in India are likely to open on a strong note on Wednesday, amid strength in global markets after US President Donald Trump, amid tariff-related uncertainty, said that the final tariffs on China may not be as high as 145 per cent, but they won't be 0 per cent. Further, Trump's comments that he is not in favour of removing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, also shored up sentiment.

Consequently, Wall Street indices climbed overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 2.66 per cent to close at 39,186.98, the S&P 500 rising 2.51 per cent to settle at 5,287.76, and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 2.71 per cent to end at 16,300.42. Meanwhile, futures tied to Dow Jones was higher by 1.21 per cent, S&P 500 futures gained 1.56 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 per cent.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were also higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 1.89 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gaining 0.98 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbing 1.67 per cent.

Closer home, at 6:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,390, around 220 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.

Investors will also be eyeing fourth quarter results from companies including LTIMindtree, 360 One WAM, and Dalmia Bharat, among others, apart from Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash readings for April.

Moreover, the current market rally is lifting nearly all stocks, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners by the widest margin in 16 years. The advance/decline ratio (ADR) for April 2025 is currently at 1.59, a level last seen in May 2009. READ MORE

In the primary markets, Tankup Engineers IPO will open for subscription today on NSE SME.