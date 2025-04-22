In a first, HDFC Bank's market capitalisation tops Rs 15 trillion

HDFC Bank crossed the ₹15-trillion market capitalisation mark for the first time on Tuesday, becoming only the third Indian company to achieve this milestone.

The Mumbai-based financial giant’s shares have surged 11 per cent over the past six trading sessions, driving this feat.

As HDFC Bank is the top weighted stocks in key indices such as Sensex, Nifty and the Bank Nifty, it has driven bulk of the latest market gains.

On Monday, ICICI Bank also hit a milestone, with its market value surpassing ₹10 trillion for the first time.

India now has five companies valued at ₹10 trillion or more.