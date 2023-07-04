Trading strategies for Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank indices

According to charts, the overall trend for the Nifty PSU Bank index is bullish. This indicates a positive sentiment and potential upward movement for the index. However, there is a resistance zone expected between 4,336 and 4,381. Traders are advised to book profits within this range and set a stop loss at 4,500 to protect against any unexpected downside movement.



If the index manages to close above 4,500, it would signify a significant breakout and open doors for further upside potential. In such a scenario, the next target to consider would be 4,620 and 4,800. Traders should closely monitor the price action and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.



The best trading strategy for the Nifty PSU Bank index would be to buy on dips. This means looking for opportunities to enter the market when the index experiences temporary pullbacks or declines.



It is important to set specific targets within the resistance range of 4,336 to 4,381 and aim to capitalise on the potential price movement within this range. If the index successfully breaks above 4,500, traders can consider re-entering their positions with new targets of 4,620 and 4,800.