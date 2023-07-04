Trading strategies for Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank indices

Last close: 4,258.55
If the index manages to close above 4,500, it would signify a significant breakout and open doors for further upside potential. In such a scenario, the next target to consider would be 4,620 and 4,800. Traders should closely monitor the price action and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.
The best trading strategy for the Nifty PSU Bank index would be to buy on dips. This means looking for opportunities to enter the market when the index experiences temporary pullbacks or declines.
It is important to set specific targets within the resistance range of 4,336 to 4,381 and aim to capitalise on the potential price movement within this range. If the index successfully breaks above 4,500, traders can consider re-entering their positions with new targets of 4,620 and 4,800.
Last close: 23,064.60
The support levels on the charts are anticipated around 22,660 and 22,150. These levels provide potential buying opportunities, but it is important to closely monitor the price movements and adapt trading strategies accordingly.
Considering the resistance level and the current market conditions, the advisable trading strategy would be to sell on rallies or at the CMP.
(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).