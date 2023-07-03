Buyback buzz sees BSE shares gain 9.8%; Senco Gold raises Rs 122 crore

BSE on Monday said its board will meet on July 6 to mull a buyback proposal. The announcement sent its stock soaring. Shares of BSE — listed solely on the National Stock Exchange — rose 9.8 per cent to finish at Rs 668. If the board approves, this will be the third share repurchase by the country’s only listed equity bourse since its listing in January 2017. At the end of FY23, BSE was sitting on cash of little over Rs 3,000 crore. Currently, the cash-rich exchange commands a market cap of around Rs 9,000 crore. BS Reporter