Buyback buzz sees BSE shares gain 9.8%; Senco Gold raises Rs 122 crore

Senco Gold on Monday allotted 3.83 million shares to 21 anchor investors at Rs 317 apiece to mop up Rs 121.5 crore

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
BSE on Monday said its board will meet on July 6 to mull a buyback proposal. The announcement sent its stock soaring. Shares of BSE — listed solely on the National  Stock Exchange — rose 9.8 per cent to finish at Rs 668. If the board approves, this will be the third share repurchase by the country’s only listed equity bourse since its listing in January 2017. At the end of FY23, BSE was sitting on cash of little over Rs 3,000 crore. Currently, the cash-rich exchange commands a market cap of around Rs 9,000 crore. BS Reporter

Senco Gold raises Rs 122 cr from anchor investors
Senco Gold on Monday allotted 3.83 million shares to 21 anchor investors at Rs 317 apiece to mop up Rs 121.5 crore. Nippon MF, White Oak, Jupiter Asset Management, and Bandhan Mutual Fund were among those who applied in the anchor category. The price band for the Rs 405-crore IPO is between Rs 301 and 317 apiece. The IPO closes on Thursday.

Topics :Indian stock markets

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

