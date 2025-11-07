Home / Markets / News / Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside

Nifty F&O cues: Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA.

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the November series now, where Open interest rose by 27 per cent along with price fall of 1.60 per cent
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Derivative Strategy for Nifty Trading - Nandish Shah, HDFC Securities

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty 

 
Buy Nifty (18-November Expiry) 25500 Put at 144 & simultaneously sell 25300 Put at 82
 
  • Lot Size 75
  • Maximum Loss 4650 If Nifty closes at or above 25500 on November 18 expiry. 
  • Maximum profit 10350 If Nifty closes at or below 25300 on November 18 expiry. 
  • Breakeven Point 25438
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.23
  • Approx margin required Rs 38000

Rationale:

  • Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the November series now, where Open interest rose by 27 per cent along with price fall of 1.60 per cent 
  • Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA. 
  • Nifty open interest put call ratio fell to 0.77 levels from 0.93 levels on the back of call writing at 25700-25800 levels.
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities.Views expressed are his own.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance Q2 results today

MSCI adds four Indian stocks to flagship index including Paytm, Fortis

Premium

Cash flow concerns likely to keep Hindalco's stock under pressure

Premium

DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in September

Premium

Sebi plans more IPO reforms, streamlining share pledge norms & disclosures

Topics :Market technicalsStock callsNifty F&ONifty50NSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian equitiesderivatives tradingMarkets F&OF&O seriesF&O Watch

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story