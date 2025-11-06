DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in September

Domestic institutional investors’ (DIIs’) ownership in NSE-listed companies climbed to a record 18.26 per cent as of September 2025, according to data compiled by Prime Database. In contrast, the share of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) slipped to a 13-year low of 16.71 per cent, following outflows of Rs 76,619 crore during the July–September quarter.

DIIs had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter.

Which domestic investors are driving the record ownership levels?

Within domestic institutions, mutual funds continued to gain ground, with their ownership rising for the ninth consecutive quarter to an all-time high of 10.93 per cent. Mutual funds invested Rs 1.64 trillion in equities during the September quarter, while overall DII investments stood at Rs 2.2 trillion.

How have retail and HNI investors’ holdings changed? The share of retail investors edged down to 7.43 per cent from 7.53 per cent in the June quarter due to net selling of Rs 9,562 crore. Meanwhile, high-net-worth individual (HNI) holdings inched up to 2.09 per cent from 2.05 per cent. What does the shift mean for market dynamics? “FPIs have traditionally been the largest non-promoter shareholder category in the Indian market, with their investment decisions significantly influencing overall market direction. This is no longer the case. DIIs, along with retail and HNI investors, are now playing a strong countervailing role, with their combined share reaching an all-time high of 27.78 per cent as of September 2025,” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, Prime Database Group. “While FPIs remain an important constituent, their stranglehold on the Indian capital market has diminished,” he added.