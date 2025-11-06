Home / Markets / News / DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in September

DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in September

Domestic institutional investors' ownership in NSE-listed firms climbed to 18.26% in September 2025, while FPIs' holdings dropped to a 13-year low of 16.71%, Prime Database said

DIIs equity inflows August 2025, domestic institutional investors buying streak, mutual fund equity investments, SIP flows record July 2025, retail investors shift to equities, FPIs outflow India 2025
premium
DIIs had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic institutional investors’ (DIIs’) ownership in NSE-listed companies climbed to a record 18.26 per cent as of September 2025, according to data compiled by Prime Database. In contrast, the share of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) slipped to a 13-year low of 16.71 per cent, following outflows of Rs 76,619 crore during the July–September quarter.
 
DIIs had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter.
 
Which domestic investors are driving the record ownership levels?
 
Within domestic institutions, mutual funds continued to gain ground, with their ownership rising for the ninth consecutive quarter to an all-time high of 10.93 per cent. Mutual funds invested Rs 1.64 trillion in equities during the September quarter, while overall DII investments stood at Rs 2.2 trillion.
 
How have retail and HNI investors’ holdings changed?
 
The share of retail investors edged down to 7.43 per cent from 7.53 per cent in the June quarter due to net selling of Rs 9,562 crore. Meanwhile, high-net-worth individual (HNI) holdings inched up to 2.09 per cent from 2.05 per cent.
 
What does the shift mean for market dynamics?
 
“FPIs have traditionally been the largest non-promoter shareholder category in the Indian market, with their investment decisions significantly influencing overall market direction. This is no longer the case. DIIs, along with retail and HNI investors, are now playing a strong countervailing role, with their combined share reaching an all-time high of 27.78 per cent as of September 2025,” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, Prime Database Group. “While FPIs remain an important constituent, their stranglehold on the Indian capital market has diminished,” he added.
 
How has promoter shareholding trended in recent quarters?
 
After three consecutive quarters of decline, promoter shareholding in private firms inched up to 40.7 per cent in September 2025 from 40.58 per cent in June, despite net sales of Rs 24,055 crore. Over the past four years, promoter holdings have declined by 446 basis points from 45.16 per cent in December 2021.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

As Tata Motors demerges, here's how the two listed companies now stand

Sebi expands IPO anchor book to 40% to boost institutional participation

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty extends losses; Sensex drops 150 pts; Media, Metal crack 2%

JSW Cement slips 4% ahead of results, hits all-time low on heavy volumes

Bharti Hexacom shares drop over 3% on Q2 miss; should you buy the dip?

Topics :DIIsFPIsMutual FundsRetail investorsMarketsDomestic Institutional Investors

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story