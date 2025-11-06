Sebi plans more IPO reforms, streamlining share pledge norms & disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is preparing a new set of reforms for initial public offerings (IPOs), including streamlining the process for pledging shares of pre-IPO companies and rationalising disclosure requirements in offer documents, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

What IPO-related reforms is Sebi planning next?

Speaking at the SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2025, Pandey said Sebi plans to simplify the summary section of IPO offer documents and make them available separately to investors for feedback.

“The process for IPO-bound companies whose pre-IPO shares are pledged is being streamlined. The proposed framework will ensure lock-in requirements are automatically enforced even if the pledge is invoked or released, thereby preventing listing delays. Consultation papers on these proposals will be issued soon,” Pandey said.

The new measures will build on recent initiatives to ease public fund-raising, including steps to facilitate large IPOs and extensions in timelines for meeting minimum public shareholding norms. What did the Sebi chairman say about the broader market ecosystem? Pandey lauded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent moves—such as higher IPO financing limits and enhanced bank lending against REIT and InvIT units—as significant for deepening capital markets. On the debt side, he said Sebi is considering incentives for select investor categories in the corporate bond market and is working with the RBI to introduce bond derivatives. The regulator is also prioritising reforms in the commodity segment, including exploring participation by banks, insurers, and pension funds.

“A proposal to allow foreign portfolio investors to trade in non-cash-settled, non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts is also under examination,” Pandey added. How is Sebi addressing surveillance and governance challenges? Pandey said Sebi continues to strengthen surveillance of social media and trading platforms. “Our in-house systems use AI and data analytics to detect manipulative trading patterns. We will keep our framework for algorithmic and high-frequency trading updated to ensure fairness and transparency,” he said. He also called for stricter checks in SME IPOs and greater inter-institutional coordination to strengthen trust in the securities market. What did Pandey say about IPO valuations and governance norms?

Speaking earlier at a corporate governance summit organised by Excellence Enablers, Pandey responded to concerns over IPO valuations. “Sebi stands for transparency. We don’t decide valuations—that’s for investors to determine. The market should be free to price shares based on opportunity. Our job is to ensure disclosures are robust, with adequate comparatives in issue documents,” he said. His comments come amid concerns about high valuations and muted listings of some startups and multinational subsidiaries. On lapses by public sector undertakings in meeting independent director norms, Pandey said Sebi would urge the government to expedite appointments. He also encouraged boards of listed companies to adopt governance scorecards to measure organisational culture and conduct alongside financial performance.