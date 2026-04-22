Till Tuesday, the stock had rallied 31 per cent in the month of April. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹224.30 on February 2, 2026, and a 52-week high of ₹594.80 on April 23, 2025.

TARIL – Q4 results

TARIL is a prominent player in the manufacturing of transformers & reactors in India. The company operates on a B2B model, catering to power generation, transmission, distribution, & industrial sectors. It has an installed capacity across units of ~75,000MVA.

For Q3FY26, TARIL reported 3.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹91.1 crore against ₹94.17 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations grew 15.7 per cent YoY to ₹782.67 crore from ₹676.48 crore in a year ago quarter. EBITDA margin contracted 210 bps to 17.5 per cent against 20.2 per cent.

The management said the improvement in revenue was due to faster execution of major orders, better production planning, internal control & systems, etc. They expect tailwinds to continue and good improvement going forward due to infrastructure push by the Government through Budget 2026 and Viksit Bharat 2047.