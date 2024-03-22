Home / Markets / News / Trend bearish in Nifty FMCG; Metal close to resistance level: How to trade?

Trend bearish in Nifty FMCG; Metal close to resistance level: How to trade?

The Nifty Metal index is now positioned very close to its resistance levels, which are located at 8,110 and 8,250

Web Exclusive
Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty FMCG Index

The Nifty FMCG Index, which last closed at 53,338, is experiencing a short-term downtrend on the charts. However, in the near term, there is potential for a technical bounce, although the overall trend remains bearish.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Resistance levels on the charts are anticipated around 53764 and 54050. For near-term traders looking to capitalize on a technical bounce with limited profits, buying at the current market price or on dips could be considered.

The targets for this trade would be 53,764, which is considered the safest level, and 54050, which carries a bit more risk.

Alternatively, traders may opt to wait for a small technical bounce and allow the index to achieve the aforementioned resistance levels before initiating short positions. In case of a downside move, support levels are expected around 52700 and 52100.

In summary, traders have the option to either buy for a technical bounce with limited profits or wait for a bounce to occur before building short positions. Support and resistance levels should be closely monitored to make informed trading decisions. 

Nifty Metal Index

The Nifty Metal Index, which last closed at 8,053, has recently rallied and is now positioned very close to its resistance levels, which are located at 8,110 and 8,250.

In light of this, the most prudent trading strategy would be to sell on any further upward movement, effectively capitalizing on the current resistance levels.

Traders may consider initiating short positions as the index approaches the resistance levels, aiming for a target price of 7,600 in the near term. For a potentially larger downside move, an additional target of 7,400 could also be considered.

By selling on rise and targeting these downside levels, traders can align their strategies with the current technical setup of the Nifty Metal Index. It's important to monitor price movements closely and execute trades based on confirmation of resistance holding and downside momentum building.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities. 

Also Read

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

Sebi directs mutual funds to stop inflows into ETF-based overseas schemes

Bond yields drop as US Federal Reserve sticks with three-rate-cut signal

T+0 settlement beta version from next week, Sebi issues guidelines

CG Power, Cummins, Thermax, Hitachi Energy rally up to 9%, hit record highs

Jupiter Wagons rises 4% day after announcing Bonatrans India buyout

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :technical callsNifty FMCGNifty Metaltechnical analysistechnical chartsMarket technicalsDaily technicals

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story