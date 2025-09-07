FPIs pull ₹12,257 cr in 1st week of Sept on strong dollar, tariff concerns

Foreign investors pulled out ₹12,257 crore ($1.4 billion) from Indian equities in the first week of September, weighed down by a stronger dollar, US tariff concerns, and persistent geopolitical tensions.

This came following a net outflow of ₹34,990 crore in August and ₹17,700 crore in July.

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities reached ₹1.43 trillion so far in 2025, data with the depositories showed.

In the coming week, FPI flows are expected to be driven by US Fed commentary, US labour market data, RBI rate cut expectations and its stance on rupee stability, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst, Angel One, said.

"While near-term volatility may persist, India's structural growth story, policy reforms, such as GST rationalisation, and expectations of an earnings revival could bring FPIs back once global uncertainties ease," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment, said. Market experts believe that a combination of global and domestic factors triggered the latest withdrawals. "Multiple factors contributed to this risk-off sentiment -- a stronger dollar, renewed US tariff threats, and continuing geopolitical tensions added to global uncertainty," Srivastava said. Domestically, slowing corporate earnings momentum and concerns over high valuations -- Indian equities continue to trade at a premium to other emerging markets -- prompted FPIs to book profits and reduce exposure, he added.