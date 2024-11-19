TVS Motor in focus: Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company (TVS Motor) share price gained as much as 2.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,470.05 per share on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The uptick in TVS Motor share price came after the company announced that it has introduced a refreshed TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with new features and technology.

“Equipped with features tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s riders, TVS Motor reaffirms its commitment to bringing high-performance motorcycles with cutting-edge technology, refined aesthetics, and enhanced capabilities to the market,” TVS Motor said in a statement.

According to the company, the latest edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a blend of advanced technology, performance, and design, made to appeal to a new generation of riders who value style, precision, and agility.

Powered by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-valve engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V delivers an impressive 17.55 PS at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Its segment-first 37mm Upside Down (USD) suspension ensures enhanced stability and control, complemented by three distinct riding modes—Sport, Urban, and Rain—for seamless adaptability across various terrains.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V elevates the riding experience with cutting-edge features designed for convenience and comfort. Integrated with TVS SmartXonnect™ technology, the bike offers Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and voice assistance. Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology ensures smooth rides in heavy traffic, while adjustable brake and clutch levers cater to individual rider preferences for an effortless and comfortable commute.

The bike comes in the colour range including Granite Grey, Matte Black, and Pearl White, the company revealed.

Vimal Sumbly, head of business of premium at TVS Motor Company said, “We are proud to lead the way in engineering and innovation in motorcycles. With that commitment, we are excited to announce the upgrade of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with cutting-edge features and advanced technology. Built on a rich racing legacy, the TVS Apache Series proudly serves over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands globally. We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by integrating performance, technology, and style. By constantly evolving in our set of offerings, we have set new benchmarks for performance motorcycles in India.”

At 12:45 PM, TVS Motor shares were trading 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 2,461.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.23 per cent higher at 78,288.71 levels.