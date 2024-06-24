Home / Markets / News / TVS Motors, IREDA, Religare Ent among six stocks to track on June 24

TVS Motors, IREDA, Religare Ent among six stocks to track on June 24

Stocks to watch June 24: TVS Motors has partnered with CSC Grameen e-Stores to expand its three-wheeler commercial vehicle range through village-level entrepreneurs

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to watch Monday, June 24, 2024: Indian markets may see a negative start on Monday, tacking mixed global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also hinted a gap down start, as they quoted 103 points lower against Nifty50 futures at 23,384 levels.  

Asia-Pacific markets showed a varied performance, with Japan's Nikkei 225 trading 0.23 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.27 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In contrast, South Korea's Kospi edged down by 0.67 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq slumped by 1.08 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped by 0.62 per cent. Traders are anticipating inflation data releases from Australia and Japan later this week.

In the US, the previous session closed with mixed results, the S&P500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.16 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively, while the Dow Jones edged up 0.04 per cent.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,790.19 crore on June 21, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,237.21 crore.

Meanwhile, domestically here are some stocks to track on Monday:

TVS Motors: TVS Motors has partnered with CSC Grameen e-Stores to expand its three-wheeler commercial vehicle range through village-level entrepreneurs.

Fertiliser stocks: The GST Council has forwarded a request to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation to consider reducing the GST (Goods and Services Tax) on fertilisers.

IREDA: IREDA has successfully raised Rs 1,500 crore through bond issuance, including a green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

MCX: MCX's board has shortlisted candidates for its next Managing Director and CEO, pending regulatory approvals.

Pfizer: Pfizer Limited has received a penalty order of Rs 14.19 lakh from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax in Dehradun for the financial year 2017-18.

Religare: Religare Enterprises has received an Order-In-Appeal imposing a penalty of Rs 15.64 crore from the Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeal-II), New Delhi, for the period FY 2007-08 to 2014-15.

Also Read

IREDA surges 13% on heavy volumes after govt gives 'navratna' status

Ireda hits 5% upper circuit on record loan sanctions, disbursements in FY24

Religare shares gain 4.6% after CCI approves Burman stake buy in company

TVS Motor stock rises 6% after Q4 results meet street estimates

After smartphones, Samsung launches QLED, OLED range of AI TVs in India

Pre-market cues: Gift Nifty hints gap-down; Quant MF, GPEco listing, 6 IPOs

Stocks to watch on June 24: Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin, Vedanta, Tata Steel

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye negative start; Asian markets slip in red

Switch to India's longer-dated bonds extends as index inclusion date nears

Stock market outlook Jun 24: Nifty rally under threat? Key levels to track

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock Marketstocks to watchStocks in focusMarkets Sensex Niftyshare marketBuzzing stocks

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story