TVS Motors, IREDA, Religare Ent among six stocks to track on June 24

Stocks to watch Monday, June 24, 2024: Indian markets may see a negative start on Monday, tacking mixed global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also hinted a gap down start, as they quoted 103 points lower against Nifty50 futures at 23,384 levels.

Asia-Pacific markets showed a varied performance, with Japan's Nikkei 225 trading 0.23 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.27 per cent.

In contrast, South Korea's Kospi edged down by 0.67 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq slumped by 1.08 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped by 0.62 per cent. Traders are anticipating inflation data releases from Australia and Japan later this week.

In the US, the previous session closed with mixed results, the S&P500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.16 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively, while the Dow Jones edged up 0.04 per cent.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,790.19 crore on June 21, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,237.21 crore.

Meanwhile, domestically here are some stocks to track on Monday:

TVS Motors: TVS Motors has partnered with CSC Grameen e-Stores to expand its three-wheeler commercial vehicle range through village-level entrepreneurs.

Fertiliser stocks: The GST Council has forwarded a request to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation to consider reducing the GST (Goods and Services Tax) on fertilisers.

IREDA: IREDA has successfully raised Rs 1,500 crore through bond issuance, including a green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

MCX: MCX's board has shortlisted candidates for its next Managing Director and CEO, pending regulatory approvals.

Pfizer: Pfizer Limited has received a penalty order of Rs 14.19 lakh from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax in Dehradun for the financial year 2017-18.

Religare: Religare Enterprises has received an Order-In-Appeal imposing a penalty of Rs 15.64 crore from the Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeal-II), New Delhi, for the period FY 2007-08 to 2014-15.