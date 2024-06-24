Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye negative start; Asian markets slip in red

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 24, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could open lower today, influenced by mixed global cues.

At 6:42 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a decline, trading 25 points down at 23,462 compared to Nifty futures.

Across Asia-Pacific, markets were trading lower. Korea's Kospi dropped 0.61 per cent, Australia's ASX was down 0.59 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.413 per cent. Also, traders are awaiting inflation data from Australia and Japan later this week.

In the US, the previous session ended with a mixed performance as the S&P500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.16 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively, while the Dow Jones edged up 0.04 per cent.

On the domestic front, on June 21, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 1,790.19 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,237.21 crore.