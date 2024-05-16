Home / Markets / News / UBS gives Buy rating to PI, Navin; initiates coverage on 4 chemical stocks

UBS gives Buy rating to PI, Navin; initiates coverage on 4 chemical stocks

Owing to the growth potential in the Indian chemical companies UBS has initiated coverage on four firms including PI Industries and Navin Fluorine International with 'Buy' ratings

UBS, UBS Group
Photo: Bloomberg
Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Switzerland based global brokerage firm, UBS in a recent note said that  investors may be ignoring Indian chemicals companies' strong niche positions and growth opportunities amid the worst global destocking cycle in chemicals over the past 30 years. However, the brokerage said that it  sees signs of modest volume recovery. 

Owing to the growth potential in the Indian chemical companies UBS has initiated coverage on four firms including PI Industries and Navin Fluorine International with ‘Buy’ ratings. Others, subsuming Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) and Aarti Industries received ‘Sell’ call from the brokerage.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Analysts at UBS noted that the chemical firms are witnessing structural growth on capability enhancement and supply chain diversification. Indian chemicals companies scaled up their Capex 4 times in FY16-23 leveraging opportunities in specialty chemicals. Further, ongoing supply chain diversification and increased capacity is set to drive structural growth. 

“Two years of underperformance reflects the sector's negative earnings momentum. This backdrop may drive stronger-than-expected performance given the modest cyclical uptick,” analysts wrote in a report. 

Several indicators including PMI, new orders, and Brazilian chemical imports suggest modest improvements in volumes. Though excess capacity of around 15 per cent built in the last three years and continued demand weakness mainly in China may limit upside. 

Hence, the brokerage expects a modest 5-10 per cent volume uptick with subdued prices and spreads in the near term. 

“Initiating coverage in order of preference: PI, Navin, Aarti, GFL We initiate on PI Industries (Buy, Rs 4,800), Navin (Buy, Rs4,250), Aarti (Sell, Rs615) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (Sell, Rs3,000),” Lokesh Garg, Lavanya Tottala, Geoff Haire and Amily Guo of UBS wrote in a recent report. 

Analysts said they preferred PI given its strong growth, management track record, less volatile business model and potential scale up of the pharma vertical. Navin is leveraging growth opportunities in agrochemicals, CDMO and 3rd/4th-gen refrigerants.

Aarti Industries too is expanding capacity in existing and new chains, but its greater cyclical dependency and debt levels are coupled with high near-term Ebitda guidance. 

Further, Gujarat Fluorochemicals is exposed to Chinese overcapacity in fluoropolymers while its EV business fundamentals are still in nascent stage. 

Also Read

LIC ups stake in Navin Fluorine International to 5.04% from 4.79%

Eicher Motors rallies 4% after UBS upgrades stock to 'Buy', sees 29% upside

UBS upgrades TCS to 'Buy', sees 15% upside in stock; here's why

Ahead of Q3FY24 results, UBS gives 'buy' call on Paytm, sees 20% upside

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

Indian bond yields to decline as treasury yields drop post inflation data

Class-action suits come to the rescue of investors in Indian mkts, finally

Buy PFC, Power Grid; Sell Bajaj Finance May futures, recommends Ajit Mishra

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 22,300; Auto, FMCG, Pharma slip in red

Stocks to watch on May 16: Dixon Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Goa Carbon

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UBS GroupPI IndustriesNavin FluorineAarti Industrieschemicals companies

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story