NAPS Global India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

NAPS Global India IPO allotment status: The basis for the allotment of shares for NAPS Global India is expected to be finalized today, Friday, March 7, 2025. The The basis for the allotment of shares for NAPS Global India is expected to be finalized today, Friday, March 7, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) , which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, March 6, received a lackluster response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.19 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or Cameo Corporate Services, the registrar for the IPO.

Here are the direct links to check the allotment status for the NAPS Global India IPO:

Check the NAPS Global India IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check the NAPS Global India IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services:

Also Read

NAPS Global India IPO details

The SME offering, which consists of an entirely fresh issue of 1.32 million equity shares, was available at Rs 90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares.

NAPS Global India intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to fund the company's working capital requirements. The company will also use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes.

NAPS Global India IPO grey market premium, listing estimate

In the grey market, NAPS Global India’s unlisted shares are trading flat at around Rs 90 per share on Friday, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for NAPS Global India remains nil.

Shares of NAPS Global India are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a muted listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon to determine the company’s market performance.

About NAPS Global India

NAPS Global India is a wholesale importer of textiles, offering a wide range of fabrics and garments, such as cotton, velvet, and knitted materials. With a strong presence across India and an extensive supplier network in China and Hong Kong, the company primarily serves garment manufacturers in India through a business-to-business model. In addition to fabrics, NAPS Global India also supplies home textile products.