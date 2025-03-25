UBS upgrades UltraTech, Ambuja, Dalmia to 'buy' on earnings upcycle in FY26

UBS Global Research upgraded multiple Indian cement stocks to 'buy,' citing the sector's risk factors as largely priced in and expecting an earnings upcycle next financial year.

Analysts at the research firm noted that they have had a negative view of the sector since July 2023 given the demand slowdown and rising price competition after Adani Group's entry. However, these risks have played out and earnings upcycle is expected to emerge in the financial year 2026 (FY26), they said in a note.

This is backed by a demand revival driven by a housing upcycle and a revival in government capital expenditure. Improving margins, bottoming in prices and sector consolidation led by the top two players: UltraTech and Ambuja are also the key catalysts for UBS's rating upgrade. "Our fears over oversupply due to Ambuja's aggressive organic expansion have receded too, as Ambuja relied heavily on merger and acquisition (M&A), aiding sector consolidation."

Shift to renewable energy, waste heat recovery system (WHRS), a fall in freight costs driven by rising rail penetration, M&A reducing lead time, and more efficient logistics management are also some structural levers for lower costs, UBS said.

The brokerage estimates that the top two players' share of industry capacity will rise from 33 per cent in FY24 to 44 per cent in FY30, while that of the top four players will rise from 48 per cent to 61 per cent. "Moreover, we foresee further scope for M&A despite five large acquisitions involving a total capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) plus in the past two years"

Ambuja Cement remains the top pick for UBS given its higher growth and lower valuation. The UltraTech upgrade came on the back of its strong execution in tough times and industry-leading growth and margins. Supportive valuation and industry tailwinds aid Dalmia and ACC buy rating, UBS said.

All key cement demand drivers are in place and the sector should drive robust sector volume growth of 7-8 per cent CAGR over the medium term, UBS said. Meanwhile, the consolidation in the sector will continue driven by strong balance sheets, hunger for market share and a still-fragmented industry. UBS expects margins and return ratios to expand by more than what appears priced in for the medium to long term, therefore seeing room for a further re-rating.

UBS expects "strong" earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) CAGR of 18-43 per cent over FY25-27 for the covered companies.