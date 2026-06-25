Underperformance phase likely ending for Indian equities: ICICI Securities

Indian equities may be nearing the end of a prolonged phase of underperformance, with multiple headwinds that weighed on markets since September 2024 now showing signs of easing, according to a strategy report by ICICI Securities. The report notes that equities had faced pressure from elevated valuation premiums, subdued nominal GDP and earnings growth, sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, AI infrastructure euphoria, and external shocks, including US tariffs and a spike in crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, several of these factors are now reversing. In the current calendar year so far, the benchmark indices have corrected nearly 9 per cent, while net outflows by overseas investors stood at ₹2.73 trillion as of June 24.

“Valuations, from the peak of ~24x, have scaled back to ~18x; in parallel, the outlook for nominal profit growth is showing vigour, with inflation rising from the troughs alongside resilient corporate volumes and an improving capex cycle,” the report noted. It added that the lower end of the valuation range currently provides a high-probability scenario of stock prices tracking accelerating nominal growth of 14–15 per cent, even without valuation re-ratings. “The AI infrastructure stock euphoria has started to show signs of fatigue, with volatility in stock prices rising across Nasdaq Big Tech stocks and Korean AI stories. It is coinciding with post-IPO price reversal (SpaceX), concerns over misallocation of capital, debt raising, and fears of rising competition,” it added.

However, the brokerage said that while excitement around AI stocks may temper, a market-wide meltdown appears improbable. “Relatively strong balance sheets of hyperscalers and optimism regarding robust demand offer a buffer against a collapse that could pose a systemic risk to global equities,” the report noted. The brokerage report noted that recent macroeconomic indicators have also turned supportive. India's GDP grew 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY26, led by gross fixed capital formation. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) slew of measures may help attract foreign flows into debt instruments. The current account recorded a surplus, aided by services exports and remittances. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have declined below $80 per barrel, the rupee has strengthened to below 95 against the US dollar, and the 10-year bond yield has softened to below 6.9 per cent.