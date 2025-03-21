Unichem Laboratories shares gained 5.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹699.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company completed the capacity expansion (Phase I) of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) plant at Pithampur.

Around 11:23 AM, Unichem Labs share price was up 3.77 per cent at ₹689.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.72 per cent at 76,895.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4,855.18 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹949.85 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹433.25 per share.

The existing capacity of the plant was 259.5 KL or Around 70 per cent which has been increased by 210 KL with an investment of around ₹200 crore. The API production would be used for the requirements of the business, mainly for captive purposes.

About Unichem Labs

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering better health through superior products. Unichem has several pharma products that address the needs of relevant and growing therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterial, anti-infectives, and pain management.

Unichem is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and has six drug manufacturing locations across the country. As per its official website, in keeping with its commitment to benchmark quality standards, several of the company's facilities have been accredited by reputed international organisations such as the US FDA, UK MHRA, ANVISA (Brazil), COFEPRIS (Mexico), PMDA (Japan), EUGMP, EDQM (Europe), WHO (Geneva) and TGA (Australia).

The company has taken several important strides in the critical area of Research and Development (R&D). It has expanded its R&D facility in Goa to spearhead research in Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) and chemically synthesize non-infringing routes for the manufacture of medical products directed at regulated markets.

In its effort to drive innovation, Unichem has established a proprietary formulation development centre in Goa to focus on the development of generic formulations comprising Immediate Release as well as NDDS and ANDAs exclusively for the US market.

In the past one year, Unichem Labs shares have gained 32 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.