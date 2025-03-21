Friday, March 21, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BHEL shares jump 3% on ₹7,500 order win from Gujarat State Electricity Corp

BHEL shares jump 3% on ₹7,500 order win from Gujarat State Electricity Corp

BHEL's stock rose as much as 3.45 per cent during the day to ₹231.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 4 this year

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose over 3 per cent on Friday on the back of a ₹7,500 crore order win from the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation. 
 
BHEL's stock rose as much as 3.45 per cent during the day to ₹231.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 4 this year. The stock later pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹211.9 apiece, compared to a 0.66 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:28 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their fifth day while they have fallen 7.66 per cent this year, compared to a 1.7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen by 20 per cent since hitting a low of ₹176 earlier this month. The counter currently trades at the highest level since February 5 this year with a total market capitalisation of ₹73,906.7 crore, according to BSE data.   ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 550 pts higher at 76,900; Nifty at 23,350; Auto, Financials gain
 
 
In an exchange filing on Friday, BHEL said that is received an Letter of Intent (LOI) for engineering, procurement, and construction package for 1x800 megawatts (Mw) Ukai Extn Unit No. 7 in the Tapi District in Gujarat. The nature of work will include supply of equipment including boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with erection, commissioning and civil works, it said in the statement. The commercial operation are expected to began within 54 months, the filing added.  
 
Early last month, the BHEL secured an order worth ₹6,700 crore from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) to set up an 800 Mw thermal power unit in Telangana.   ALSO READ | Unichem Labs up 5% on completing capacity expansion at Pithampur plant

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

HCC shares zooms 15% as JV bags ₹2,470-cr order from Tata Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Why did Bajaj Finance shares gain 4%, hit record high on March 21?

stock market trading

Hero MotoCorp shares rise after ₹525 crore investment in Euler Motors

max healthcare

Max Healthcare rallies 20% in 5 days; nears record high on healthy outlook

stock market trading

TVS Motor share price gains 4% on declaring interim dividend for FY25

 
As India's foremost power equipment manufacturer, with over 1.7 lakh Mw of utility power capacity installed across the country, BHEL continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's energy security and supporting the vision of self-reliance in the power sector. The firm caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.
 
Meanwhile, the company posted over twofold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹134.70 crore for December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. BHEL had logged a profit of ₹60.31 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total income rose to ₹7,385 crore in the quarter from ₹5,599.63 crore in the same period a year ago. 
 

More From This Section

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

BEML, HAL, BEL and other defence stocks rally up to 5%; Why the optimism?

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Unichem Labs up 5% on completing capacity expansion at Pithampur plant

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 550 pts higher at 76,900; Nifty at 23,350; Auto, Financials gain

IPO

Rapid Fleet Management IPO opens today: Check key dates, price band, GMP

ipo market listing share market

Grand Continent Hotels IPO Day 2; subscription rises 35%, GMP remains flat

Topics : Buzzing stocks Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Markets Nifty stocks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon