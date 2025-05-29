Home / Markets / News / Unified Data-Tech shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 4% premium

Unified Data-Tech shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 4% premium

Unified Data-Tech shares listed at ₹285 on the BSE SME platform, against the issue price of ₹273

share market, trading
Unified Data-Tech Solutions stock listed at a premium of 4.4 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unified Data-Tech Solutions listing today: Shares of Unified Data Tech Solutions made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹285 on the BSE SME platform, reflecting a premium of 4.4 per cent over the issue price of ₹273.
 
However, the listing price of Unified Data-Tech Solutions was significantly below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Unified Data-Tech were trading at ₹325, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹52 or 19 per cent apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO details

Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by over 91.12 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was oversubscribed by 212.43 times, Retail investors' portion was subscribed 43.62 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 83.22 times. 
 
The ₹144.47-crore SME IPO was an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 5.29 million equity shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹270 to ₹273. The public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025, and closed on Monday, May 26, 2025.
  KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. 

Also Read

Prostarm Info Systems IPO receives 12.65x subscription on day-2 of offer

Blue Water Logistics IPO Day 2: Check subscription, GMP, and other details

Coal India files draft papers for CMPDIL IPO to offload 7.14 crore shares

Fusion CX files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise Rs 1,000 crore

CIEL HR posts 35% profit growth, expands HR tech ahead of planned IPO

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. "Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the Offer Proceeds), and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after the deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder," the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). 
 
About Unified Data - Tech
Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions is a technology company specialising in system integration. It provides comprehensive IT solutions including data centre infrastructure, virtualisation, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, and secure application delivery. The company caters to a wide range of industries such as banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT and IT-enabled services. The company is managed by promoters Hiren Rajendra Mehta and Rajendra Kantilal Mehta.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Smallcaps shine; Unified Data-Tech shares list at 4% premium

Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends today; subscription soars 19x, GMP at 23%

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹21 trillion worth shares by September 2025

IndusInd Bank shares rise after Sebi bans ex-CEO, 4 others from markets

IT stocks shine: Nifty IT rises 2% as US Federal court blocks Trump tariffs

Topics :IPOStock MarketMarketsstock market listingIPO GMPSME IPOsBSE SME

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story