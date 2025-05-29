Unified Data-Tech shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 4% premium

Unified Data-Tech Solutions listing today: Shares of Unified Data Tech Solutions made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹285 on the BSE SME platform, reflecting a premium of 4.4 per cent over the issue price of ₹273.

However, the listing price of Unified Data-Tech Solutions was significantly below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Unified Data-Tech were trading at ₹325, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹52 or 19 per cent apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO details

The ₹144.47-crore SME IPO was an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 5.29 million equity shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹270 to ₹273. The public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025, and closed on Monday, May 26, 2025.

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. "Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the Offer Proceeds), and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after the deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder," the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

About Unified Data - Tech

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions is a technology company specialising in system integration. It provides comprehensive IT solutions including data centre infrastructure, virtualisation, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, and secure application delivery. The company caters to a wide range of industries such as banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT and IT-enabled services. The company is managed by promoters Hiren Rajendra Mehta and Rajendra Kantilal Mehta.