Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, December 27, 2024. The public offering, which closed for subscription on Thursday, December 26, 2024, witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors, getting oversubscribed by 175 times.

Once the Unimech Aerospace IPO share allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, the following links can be used to check the allotment status directly:

Check Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Unimech Aerospace IPO final subscription status

Also Read

The Rs 500-crore public offering of Unimech Aerospace, offered at a price band of Rs 745-785 with a lot size of 19 shares, received bids for 82,46,73,568 shares against the 47,04,028 shares on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 175.31 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the BSE.

The IPO saw the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 317.63 times their reserved quota. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 263.78 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 56.74 times. Meanwhile, the Employee Reserved quota was oversubscribed by 97.81 times.

Unimech Aerospace IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Unimech Aerospace were trading at Rs 1,415 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 630 or 80.25 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 785, according to sources tracking grey market activity.

Unimech Aerospace IPO listing price prediction

Shares of Unimech Aerospace are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. If the current grey market trends hold, Unimech Aerospace shares may list at around Rs 1,415, providing a return of over 80 per cent on the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates are subject to change as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing

Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing is a global high-precision engineering solutions company specialising in the production of complex products for major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their licensees in the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine lifting and balancing beams, assembly, disassembly, and calibration tooling, ground support equipment, airframe assembly platforms, engine transportation stands, mechanical and electro-mechanical turnkey systems, and precision components.