Union AMC plans SIF, AIF, and GIFT City foray, says CEO Madhu Nair

Union Asset Management Company (AMC) will soon enter the specialised investment fund (SIF), alternative investment funds (AIFs), and the GIFT City in a bid to expand beyond the traditional mutual fund (MF) space, Madhu Nair, its chief executive officer (CEO) said.

The AMC, which manages around ₹20,000 crore in its MF schemes, has set a ₹1 trillion assets under management (AUM) target for the next 5 years.

In its equity outlook, the fund house said the Indian equity market has entered the ‘attractive zone’ in its fair value spectrum indicator after the correction in the recent months.

Japan, Korea see 11 Nifty passive launches in FY25 Against this backdrop of improved market valuations and the introduction of a more investor-friendly tax regime, Union MF is encouraging individuals to initiate or step up their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), the AMC said.