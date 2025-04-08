Home / Markets / News / Corporates may perform better than expected amid mkt uncertainty: NSE chief

Corporates may perform better than expected amid mkt uncertainty: NSE chief

Speaking at the India Global Forum's "NXT25" summit, Chauhan stated that India stands to benefit as the world shifts away from multilateralism and is likely to outperform global markets

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid market uncertainty due to global tariff tensions, Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday expressed optimism about India’s economic resilience.
 
Speaking at the India Global Forum’s “NXT25” summit, Chauhan stated that India stands to benefit as the world shifts away from multilateralism and is likely to outperform global markets.
 
“Many corporates may deliver better outcomes than anticipated. What we perceive as uncertainty translates into volatility, but earnings often remain independent of it,” he noted.
 
He, however, cautioned that expectations should be tempered as realignment of the global order could take time. He urged India to view this period of uncertainty as an opportunity.
 
Indian benchmark indices surged nearly 1.7 per cent on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s downturn, mirroring a tentative rebound in other Asian markets.
 
Chauhan highlighted India’s strong performance relative to its Asian peers and even the US market.

Also Read

NSE launches 11 new passive funds tracking Nifty indices in Japan, Korea

India doing better than other countries after US tariffs: NSE CEO

Premium

BSE stock rises as mkt regulator Sebi works out solution to expiry-day woes

Premium

NSE looks to assuage Sebi concerns around IPO, seeks nod to file DRHP

NSE defers switching to Monday expiry after Sebi's consultation paper

 
“Despite recent global turbulence, India has held up remarkably well. Our growth momentum is internal — driven by infrastructure investments — and we remain the fastest-growing large economy,” he said.
 
Chauhan also pointed to increasing number of global firms seeking listings in India as a sign of confidence in the market’s resilience.
 
Additionally, he emphasised India’s stringent market regulations, which include high disclosure standards, conflict-of-interest safeguards, and measures to address information asymmetry in promoter-driven companies.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi announces launch of official X account for updates, notifications

CDSL to deposit Rs 3 cr as financial disincentive for technical glitches

Sensex mirrors Asian peers, climbs 1,089 points to end 3-day losing streak

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex climbs 1,089 pts, Nifty at 22,535, all sectors in green

Jio Financial rises 5% as NBFC arm starts 10-minute Loan Against Securities

Topics :National Stock ExchangeTrump tariffsAshishkumar ChauhanGlobal Trade War

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story