Corporates may perform better than expected amid mkt uncertainty: NSE chief

Amid market uncertainty due to global tariff tensions, Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday expressed optimism about India’s economic resilience.

Speaking at the India Global Forum’s “NXT25” summit, Chauhan stated that India stands to benefit as the world shifts away from multilateralism and is likely to outperform global markets.

“Many corporates may deliver better outcomes than anticipated. What we perceive as uncertainty translates into volatility, but earnings often remain independent of it,” he noted.

He, however, cautioned that expectations should be tempered as realignment of the global order could take time. He urged India to view this period of uncertainty as an opportunity.

Indian benchmark indices surged nearly 1.7 per cent on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s downturn, mirroring a tentative rebound in other Asian markets.

Chauhan highlighted India’s strong performance relative to its Asian peers and even the US market.

Also Read

“Despite recent global turbulence, India has held up remarkably well. Our growth momentum is internal — driven by infrastructure investments — and we remain the fastest-growing large economy,” he said.

Chauhan also pointed to increasing number of global firms seeking listings in India as a sign of confidence in the market’s resilience.

Additionally, he emphasised India’s stringent market regulations, which include high disclosure standards, conflict-of-interest safeguards, and measures to address information asymmetry in promoter-driven companies.