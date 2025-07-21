Union Bank of India stock drops 3% post Q1 results: Buy, sell or hold?

Union Bank of India share price today: Shares of the public sector lender, Union Bank of India, experienced a decline of 3 per cent on Monday, July 21, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹141 after announcing results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

At 12:25 PM, shares of Union Bank of India were trading at ₹143.10, down by 2.19 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading in the green territory, up by 80 points or 0.32 per cent, quoting 25,047 level. At the time of writing this report, around 14.9 million shares had changed hands on the counter, collectively, on the NSE and BSE.

Union Bank of India Q1FY26 Earnings The bank reported a decent rise of 11.8 per cent in the net profit figure to ₹4,116 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹3,679 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. However, net interest income (NII) stood at ₹9,113 crore, marking a decline of 3.18 per cent from ₹9,412 crore reported in Q1FY25. The lender's net interest margins also took a hit, declining to 2.76 per cent during the quarter under review, from 3.05 per cent reported in the same period of the previous financial year. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreased 102 basis points (bps) on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to 3.52 per cent. Meanwhile, net NPA reduced by 28 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 0.62 per cent during the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Check List of Q1 results today