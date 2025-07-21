Home / Markets / News / India VIX at 15-month low as market stays calm; muted volatility to persist

India VIX at 15-month low as market stays calm; muted volatility to persist

India VIX, the measure of market volatility in the domestic market, has fallen for the third straight month and is down 37 per cent so far since May

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma
India VIX is currently trading at 11.4
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s market volatility index has slipped to a 15-month low, with analysts attributing the decline to the absence of major geopolitical triggers and expecting the subdued volatility to persist in the near term.
 
India VIX, the measure of market volatility in the domestic market, is currently trading at 11.4, the lowest closing since April 29, 2024. The gauge has fallen for the third straight month and is down 37 per cent so far since May. 
 
The volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically rises when market volatility is expected to increase, indicating higher uncertainty or risk in the near future.
   
Currently, there are no major immediate events expected, which is why the VIX is at its lowest level in about 15 months, according to Nilesh Shah, head of derivatives and technical research at Centrum Broking. "We’ve also seen a steady decline in implied volatility (IV), which is actually supportive for the market," he said.
 
It appears that markets have already priced in most domestic and global uncertainties. Even with concerns like trade wars, India has remained relatively insulated from tariff-related tensions, Shah added. "The overall sentiment is calm, and there doesn’t seem to be any major concern on that front." 
 
Earlier concerns, such as geopolitical tensions, particularly around US President Trump's tariffs, have also eased, said Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Wealth Management. "There’s stability in crude oil prices and no immediate concerns around central banks like the Federal Reserve (FOMC) or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). With most major events behind us, the focus has shifted to quarterly earnings."
 
Global stability across equity markets, including in indices like the Dow Jones, is another reason why India’s volatility remains subdued, Taparia noted. The CBOE VIX, America’s volatility index, has dropped over the past four months, he added.
 
Unless a major new negative trigger emerges, VIX is expected to stay at lower levels, Taparia said. "We saw strong momentum from March to June, which suggests the market’s base is gradually shifting higher. Even small declines are being absorbed, whether by domestic institutional investors or otherwise." 

No Jane Street Impact

There is no connection between the decline in India VIX and the Jane Street ban, analysts clarified. The curb on trading by Jane Street has already played out, Shah said.
 
“Since this is based on the Nifty Index options contracts, some might think there’s a connection. But India VIX reflects overall market sentiment, not direct movements in the options market,” he explained. Investors need to assess implied volatility to understand activity in the options market more precisely.
 
Taparia also emphasised that the current low VIX levels are not related to the ban on Jane Street.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 400 pts, Nifty above 25,000; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank lead gains

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Nifty above 25,000; Metal, banks outperform; RIL down 2%

NSDL IPO: Trading in unlisted shares freezes; check key details from DRHP

Here's what brokerages expect from Dr Reddy's Labs ahead of Q1 show

Premium

Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk

Topics :Markets NewsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50India VIXMarket volatilityS&P BSE SensexMarkets

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story