Univastu India shares zoomed 18.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intra-day high at ₹74 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received a work order from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Line 4A project (MMRDA).

Under the contract, Univastu will design, manufacture, supply, install, integrate, test and commission electrical and mechanical (E&M) works, along with training, spares, special tools, testing/diagnostics equipment and maintenance fixtures, covering stations and a depot.

“We are pleased to inform you that ‘Univastu India Limited’ has received the work order dated January 15, 2026, from Larsen & Toubro Limited for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of electrical & mechanical works including 5 years of comprehensive maintenance after two years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period for Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Extension Corridor (4a) of MMRDA,” the filing read.

The contract also carries a long-term upkeep component: two years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period (DLMP) followed by five years of comprehensive maintenance (CMP), which the company said provides multi-year revenue visibility.

The order value is ₹391.76 crore (including goods and services tax (GST)), and the execution timelines mentioned are 100 weeks for design and build, plus the DLMP and CMP periods, with a commencement date of November 27, 2025.

Univastu India, headquartered in Pune and incorporated in 2009, is a construction and infrastructure development company in India. The company specialises in delivering end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services across a diverse range of sectors.