Angel One shares jump 8% post Q3; board approves stock split, dividend

The broking firm registered a 5.8 per cent jump in revenue to ₹1,337.7 crore, as compared to ₹1,263.8 crore Y-o-Y. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose 11 per cent from ₹1,201.8 crore in Q2.

Its consolidated Earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and taxes (Ebdat) came in at ₹405 crore in Q3FY26, as compared to ₹324.6 crore in Q2FY26, a growth of 24.8 per cent on Q-o-Q basis. Reported Ebdat margin (as a percentage of total net income) stood at 39.4 per cent in Q3FY26, as compared to 34.5 per cent in Q2FY26.