Infosys, TechM, Wipro surged up to 5%; why Nifty IT rallied 3% on Friday?

Wipro, Coforge, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Persistent Systems and HCL Technologies from the IT index gained in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the non-index IT stocks, Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions, Mastek, Hexaware Technologies and KPIT Technologies were up between 3 per cent and 5 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 11:40 AM; the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among the sectoral indices, up 3 per cent, as compared to 0.53 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

What’s driving IT shares on Friday?

According to analysts at Elara Capital, Infosys is seeing a recovery in the BFSI and Energy, while other verticals may take some time to recover. Infosys also mentioned that it is a preferred AI partner for top-15 out of top-25 banking clients. It continues to benefit from vendor consolidation deals and deal total contract value (TCV) continues to see an upward trajectory, which should provide growth visibility in the medium term.