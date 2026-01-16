₹2,466-cr order lifts Kernex Microsystems shares 13%; key details inside

Kernex Microsystems share price today: Kernex Microsystems shares were in demand on Friday, January 16, 2026, with the scrip zooming up to 13.03 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,419.65 per share.

By 10:30 AM, Kernex Microsystems shares continued to trade higher, up 4.85 per cent at ₹1,316.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.82 per cent higher at 84,064.96 levels.

Why triggered the northward move in Kernex Microsystems shares today?

Kernex Microsystems shares surged after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹2,465.71 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

In an exchange filing, Kernex Microsystems said, “We are pleased to inform you that Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Chittaranjan, Barddhaman has awarded an order valued at 2,465.71 crore to the company for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 3,024 sets of on-board KAVACH Loco Equipment as per RDSO Specification, Version 4.0 or latest.”

Under the terms of the order, the company will undertake the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 3,024 sets of on-board KAVACH locomotive equipment in line with RDSO specifications, Version 4.0 or the latest applicable version. Kernex Microsystems specialises in the design, development and turnkey deployment of advanced electronic systems, mainly for the railway sector. Founded in 1991 as a 100 per cent Export Oriented Unit (EOU), the company has built a strong track record in delivering safety-critical solutions such as level-crossing protection systems, anti-collision systems and train passenger information systems (KTPIS).