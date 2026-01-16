South Indian Bank jumps 6% on posting Q3 numbers; check details

South Indian Bank shares jumped 6.4 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹45.17 per share. The stock was in demand after the bank posted its Q3FY26 results.

At 10:56 AM, South Indian Bank’s share price was trading 4.34 per cent higher at ₹44.28 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.79 per cent at 84,043.04. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹11,588.76 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹45.17 per share and 52-week low at ₹22.12.

South Indian Bank Q3 results highlights:

The bank’s consolidated net profit came in at ₹374.48 crore, as compared to ₹342 crore a year ago, up 9.4 per cent.

Its pre-provisioning operating profit for the December quarter was up 10 per cent to ₹584.33 crore, as against ₹528.84 crore a year ago.

Bank continued to maintain positive operating leverage for the 9-month ended Dec-25 with 7.44 per cent increase in net total income over 3.61 per cent increase in operating expense compared to the 9-month period ended Dec-24.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) reduced by 163 basis points (bps) from 4.3 per cent to 2.67 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. Net NPA dropped by 80 bps to 0.45 per cent from 1.25 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) excluding write off increased by 1,177 bps to 83.5 per cent from 71.73 per cent Y-o-Y.

PCR, including write off, increased by 1,050 bps to 91.57 per cent from 81.07 per cent Y-o-Y. Return on assets continued to remain above 1 per cent. Slippage ratio reduced by 17 bps to 0.16 per cent in Q3FY26 from 0.33 per cent in Q3FY25.

Retail deposit grew to ₹1,15,563 crore from ₹1,02,421 crore, showing an increase of 13 per cent on Y-o-Y.

Gross Advances to ₹96,764 crore from ₹86,966 crore, up 11 per cent on Y-o-Y. Gold loan portfolio grew to ₹21,303 crore, up 26 per cent on Y-o-Y, from ₹16,966 crore.

“The bank recorded healthy growth across all major segments – including Corporate, MSME, Housing, Auto and Gold loans – with a steadfast focus on maintaining asset quality,” said P. R. Seshadri, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank.

He further highlighted that, in line with the bank’s strategic intent of achieving Profitability through quality credit growth, the bank successfully onboarded fresh advances with a low risk profile. This approach, he noted, reflects the Bank’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, prudent risk management and value creation for all stakeholders.