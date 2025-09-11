Upcoming IPO! Core Integra Consulting Services files DRHP with Sebi

Upcoming IPO: Integrated services provider Core Integra Consulting Services is inching closer to its stock market debut. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Core Integra Consulting Services IPO details

According to the draft papers, Core Integra Consulting Services' public offering consists of an entirely fresh issue of 35,00,000 equity shares. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange of India, NSE Emerge.

Purva Sharegistry (India) has been appointed as the registrar for the public issue, while Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is serving as the sole book running lead manager (BRLM).