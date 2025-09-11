Ola Electric stock price slips 21% in 1 week; why EV 2W under pressure?

Ola Electric Mobility share price today

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric) slipped nearly 5 per cent to ₹56.57 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade, extending its previous two-day decline after the stock moved to the trade-to-trade (T2T) segment with effect from Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a T2T basis.

In the past week, the stock price of India’s largest pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company has slipped 21 per cent from the level of ₹71.24 touched on September 4, 2025.

Prior to that, in the past 14 trading days, between August 12 and September 3, the stock price of Ola Electric had zoomed 73 per cent. The stock had hit a record low of ₹39.58 on July 14, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹131 on August 27, 2024.

At 12:49 PM, Ola Electric was quoting 3.5 per cent lower at ₹57.20, as compared to a 0.13 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes on the counter declined substantially, with a combined 48.82 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Before shifting to the T2T group, on average, nearly 650 million shares were traded in two weeks. Decoding T2T stocks The stock exchange with a view to take preventive surveillance measure to ensure market safety and safeguard the interest of the investors has decided to shift Ola Electric from Rolling segment (series: EQ/SM) to T2T segment (series: BE/ST) with a price band of 5 per cent with effect from September 09, 2025, NSE said in circular dated September 4, 2025.

The trading members are requested to take adequate precaution while trading in the above scrips, as the settlement will be done on a trade-to-trade basis and no netting off positions will be allowed, BSE said in a notice. The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates trading activities in the stock market and has various rules in place to protect investors' interests. One such rule pertains to T2T stocks. With T2T, SEBI advocates a more cautious approach to trading by disallowing intraday trades. It helps to curb speculative activities and employ disciplined trading practices. Mostly, stocks experiencing erratic price changes are moved to the T2T segment. If there is extraordinarily spiked trading activity, you can suspect those stocks to be moved to the T2T segment. All stocks in the T2T segment are delivery-based. This is the primary rule that makes them unsellable on the same day.