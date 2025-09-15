Urban Company IPO booked 109x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

Steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment status on BSE:

Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown

Select 'Urban Company' from the list of available issues

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Fill in the Captcha for verification

Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status

Steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:

Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Urban Company’ under the list of IPOs

Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC

Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status

Urban Company IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Urban Company were trading at ₹171.5 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹68.5 or 66.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹98 to ₹103.