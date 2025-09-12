Friday, September 12, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Urban Company IPO subscribed 58.26 times so far on last day of bidding

Urban Company IPO subscribed 58.26 times so far on last day of bidding

The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore

urban company

Urban Company on Tuesday raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting subscribed 58.26 times so far on the last day of bidding on Friday. 
The Rs 1,900-crore IPO received bids for 6,22,05,66,990 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, according to NSE data till 14:36 hours. 
The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 65.43 times subscription, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 62.99 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 33.76 times subscription. 
Urban Company on Tuesday raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors. 
The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 98-103 per share. 
 

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Cotec Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

urban company

Ahead of IPO, Urban Company mobilises ₹854 cr from anchor investors

initial public offerings, IPO

TechD Cybersecurity sets IPO price band at ₹183-193/share for ₹39 crore IPO

SEBI

Sebi eases IPO regulations, allows startup founders to retain ESOPs

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Shivalaya Construction files ₹450 cr for IPO with Sebi via fresh issue, OFS

At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore. 
The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore. 
Those selling shares under the offer for sale (OFS) route are Accel India and Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte Ltd and VYC11 Ltd. 
The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes. 
Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. Apart from India, it has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 
Its platform enables consumers to easily order services, including cleaning, pest control, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming, and massage therapy. 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
 

More From This Section

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital plans $2 billion IPO launch in early October after RBI nod

initial public offerings, IPO

Investors subscribe Shringar House IPO 8.24 times offer size on day 2

Nandan Nilekani, Fundamentum

Nandan Nilekani's VC firm Fundamentum to focus on scale-up market

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital concludes IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

IPO, Initial public offerings

Shringar House IPO subscribed 2 times on Day 1 with strong demand

Topics : IPO Company News Market news Anchor investors NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon