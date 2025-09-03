Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

Urban Company IPO: Urban Company, the mobile app-based beauty and home services platform, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 10, 2025, to raise ₹1,900 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 45.8 million shares aggregating to ₹472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 138.6 million shares aggregating to ₹1,428 crore. Accel India IV (Mauritius), Bessemer India Capital Holdings II, Elevation Capital V, Internet Fund V, and VYC11 are the selling shareholders.
Urban Company IPO key details:
Urban Company IPO price band
Urban Company has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 145 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,935 to bid for one lot, at the upper end price.
Urban Company IPO key dates
According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, September 12, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Tuesday, September 9, 2025.
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.
Urban Company IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹190 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for expenditure for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, ₹75 crore for lease payments of its offices, and ₹90 crore for marketing activities. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Urban Company
Urban Company, formerly Urbanclap Technologies, operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. The company was incorporated in December 2014. As of June 30, 2025, the company has a presence in 51 cities across India, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, excluding cities served by its Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint venture. ALSO READ | From Draft Red Herring to listing: The real journey of an IPO in India
Urban Company's platform enables consumers to order services, including cleaning, pest control, skincare, massage, appliance repair, handyman, on-demand home-help, painting and wall décor. It has also ventured into home solutions with the launch of water purifiers and electronic door locks under its brand ‘Native’. As of June 30, 2025, the company had 54,347 average monthly active service professionals on its platform.
Urban Company financial overview
In the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹367.26 crore and PAT of ₹6.93 crore. In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Urban Company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,144.46 crore, up 38 per cent from ₹828 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹239.76 crore in FY25 compared to a loss of ₹92.77 crore in FY24. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹12 crore in FY25 against a loss of ₹119 crore in FY24.
