Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Adani Power, JSW Cement, BHEL, PNC Infratech

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, September 03, 2025: Domestic equity markets are likely to begin Wednesday's session weak, tracking losses in their global peers, amid other cues.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 61 points at 24,630 as of 7:55 AM.

Most stock markets in Asia traded lower, mirroring Wall Street, where stocks fell alongside bonds. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was down 0.38 per cent, led by losses in Australia's S&P ASX 200 index (down 0.9 per cent) and Japan's Nikkei (down 0.4 per cent).

Equity benchmark in China opened higher as Beijing held its first military parade since 2019, showcasing China's armed forces' strength.

Meanwhile, stocks in the US began the month on a sour note amid a slide in bonds and technology stocks. The S&P 500 closed 0.69 per cent lower while tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.82 per cent. Back home, on Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 206.61 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 80,157.88, while the Nifty50 fell 45.45 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 24,579.60. The GST Council will meet today and tomorrow to discuss proposed GST reforms. ALSO READ: From Draft Red Herring to listing: The real journey of an IPO in India Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: Tata Consultancy Services: The tech major has expanded its partnership with Scandinavian insurer Tryg through a seven-year Euro 550 million deal. TCS will simplify and standardise operations across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, driving digital transformation and supporting Tryg’s growth strategy across its three core markets.

JSW Cement: The newly-listed cement arm of JSW Group reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,356.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter compared to ₹15.1 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations increased 7.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,559.8 crore against ₹1,447.2 crore. Adani Power: The Adani Group power producer secured approval from the Ministry of Coal to commence operations at the Dhirauli Mine in Madhya Pradesh. The mine has a peak production capacity of 6.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), including 5 MTPA from open-cast mining. PNC Infratech: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for an Airports Authority of India tender to develop Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. The ₹297 crore project includes runway extension, re-carpeting, strengthening, and allied works.

Waaree Energies: The board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 64 per cent stake in Kotson's for ₹192 crore, making it a subsidiary of the company. State Bank of India: The state-owned lender said it closed the issue of $500 million senior unsecured fixed-rate notes with a five-year maturity and 4.50 per cent coupon, to be issued via its London branch on September 9, 2025, and listed in Singapore and GIFT City. UPL: The company said that Advanta Mauritius Ltd., a subsidiary of Advanta Enterprises, approved the acquisition of its post-harvest business under Decco Holdings UK Ltd., a wholly owned unit of UPL Corporation Ltd., Mauritius.

DCM Shriram, Aarti Industries: Both the companies entered a long-term agreement for the supply of chlorine from DCM Shriram's Chlor-Alkali plant to Aarti Industries' upcoming facility in Jhagadia, Gujarat, with a dedicated underground pipeline connecting both plants. Quadrant Future Tek: The company secured a new work order worth ₹128 crore from RailTel Corporation of India for implementing the Kavach System on the railway tracks of East Central Railway. This involves the Provision of Kavach Systems on low-density railway Tracks in 607 RKM of East Central Railway. YES Bank: The Competition Commission of India has approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's (SMBC) proposed stake acquisition from SBI and seven other banks.