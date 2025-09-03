Home / Markets / News / Apollo Tyres, MRF among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here

Apollo Tyres, MRF among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here

Apollo Tyres has given a breakout from its Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. The stock closed with a positive bias on higher volumes, indicating strong buying interest.

share market stock market trading
CG Power has given a breakout from its consolidation phase and has been closing positively with strong volumes, signaling an uptrend and strong buying interest.
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MRF Ltd

 
MRF has given a breakout above its all-time high and closed near the day’s high with strong volume. The stock is forming a series of higher highs (HH) and higher lows (HL), indicating a sustained uptrend. The price is trading above all major EMAs, further confirming bullish momentum.  
Additionally, the RSI is trending upward, supporting the price action. The directional indicator shows DI+ above DI-, signaling a positive trend, while the ADX above DI- suggests strength in the ongoing upmove.
 
Trading levels: 
 
Buy above: 153,400 
Stop Loss: 147,500 
Target: 165,200

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Adani Power, Torrent Power, NCC, RBL Bank, NHPC

Top stocks to buy today, Aug 28: Ola Electric, RattanIndia Entp and more

Stocks to buy today, Aug 26: Analyst bets on Coforge, M&M; here's why

Nykaa, Aadhar Housing, Marico top stock calls today; check levels here

Stocks to buy today, Aug 21: Exide, Marico, NTPC among analyst top picks

 

Apollo Tyres Ltd

 
Apollo Tyres has given a breakout from its Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. The stock closed with a positive bias on higher volumes, indicating strong buying interest. The price is trading above all major EMAs, confirming the bullish momentum. 
Additionally, the RSI has broken above its resistance, supporting the price action. The directional indicator shows DI+ above DI-, signaling a continued uptrend.
 
Trading Levels: 
 
Buy Range: 482–488 
Stop Loss: 455 
Target: 540–560
 

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

 
CG Power has given a breakout from its consolidation phase and has been closing positively with strong volumes, signaling an uptrend and strong buying interest. The stock is trading well above all major EMAs, supporting the bullish momentum. 
The RSI is trending upward, further confirming the positive price action. On the directional front, DI+ trading above DI- indicates an uptrend, while ADX above DI- highlights the strength in the ongoing upmove.
 
Trading Levels: 
 
Buy Between: 720–740 
Stop Loss: 645 
Target: 940–1000  (Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at weak start for benchmarks; Asian markets down; GST meet eyed

From Draft Red Herring to listing: The real journey of an IPO in India

Premium

Better demand, tailwinds keeping Street positive on 2-wheeler stocks

HSBC flags 5 positives, 4 risks for Indian equities amid market uncertainty

Premium

Cash turnover soft, derivatives volumes jump in Aug amid rising volatility

Topics :Share Market TodayStocks to buy todayMarket technicalsStock callsApollo TyresMRF TyresCG powerCG power and industrial solutionsBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesShare priceBSE NSE

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story