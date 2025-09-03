Apollo Tyres, MRF among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here

MRF Ltd

MRF has given a breakout above its all-time high and closed near the day’s high with strong volume. The stock is forming a series of higher highs (HH) and higher lows (HL), indicating a sustained uptrend. The price is trading above all major EMAs, further confirming bullish momentum.

Additionally, the RSI is trending upward, supporting the price action. The directional indicator shows DI+ above DI-, signaling a positive trend, while the ADX above DI- suggests strength in the ongoing upmove.

Trading levels:

Buy above: 153,400

Stop Loss: 147,500

Target: 165,200

Apollo Tyres Ltd

Apollo Tyres has given a breakout from its Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. The stock closed with a positive bias on higher volumes, indicating strong buying interest. The price is trading above all major EMAs, confirming the bullish momentum.

Additionally, the RSI has broken above its resistance, supporting the price action. The directional indicator shows DI+ above DI-, signaling a continued uptrend. Trading Levels: Buy Range: 482–488 Stop Loss: 455 Target: 540–560 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd CG Power has given a breakout from its consolidation phase and has been closing positively with strong volumes, signaling an uptrend and strong buying interest. The stock is trading well above all major EMAs, supporting the bullish momentum. The RSI is trending upward, further confirming the positive price action. On the directional front, DI+ trading above DI- indicates an uptrend, while ADX above DI- highlights the strength in the ongoing upmove.