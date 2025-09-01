Reliance Jio IPO may be India's largest at Rs 30,000 cr, says MOSL

Reliance Jio’s public listing, planned for the first half of next year, could be India’s largest at Rs 30,000 crore, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal (MOSL). The brokerage pegged the equity value of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the holding company, at Rs 11.9 trillion ($135 billion). MOSL valued Reliance Industries’ stake in JPL at Rs 7.91 trillion ($90 billion) and estimated JPL’s enterprise value (equity plus debt) at $151 billion.
Brokerages Morgan Stanley, Citi and BofA put JPL’s enterprise value at $133 billion, $135 billion and $127 billion, respectively, according to analyst reports issued on Monday and reviewed by Business Standard. JPL is the holding company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecom operator.
“Based on our valuation and SEBI’s recent proposal for reducing stake dilution limit to 2.5 per cent, JPL’s IPO could be the largest in India with a size of Rs 300 billion (Rs 30,000 crore). We believe the value creation through the JPL IPO could offset the negative impact of a theoretical holding company discount for RIL’s stake in JPL,” MOSL analysts said in a note. The largest IPO so far has been Hyundai at $3.3 billion in 2024.
Jio Platforms raised Rs 152,055.45 crore ($20 billion) in 2020, selling a 32.97 per cent stake to more than two dozen investors led by Meta (then Facebook), Google, KKR, PIF and Mubadala. RIL currently holds 67.03 per cent of JPL. Industry insiders said the listing would provide an exit route to many investors.
While the listing will bring forth a market valuation of Jio, it also raises the issue of a holding company discount, since RIL shareholders are unlikely to receive direct shares of Reliance Jio, brokerages noted.
“We value RJio at $133 billion, implying 13x FY27 estimated EV/EBITDA. We believe the debate on a holding company discount, due to the potential listing of the telecom vertical, will be back in play,” Morgan Stanley said.
Citi analysts said that while the listing would unlock value, a substantial holding company discount was unlikely, given SEBI’s proposal to reduce the minimum public offer size from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for companies with market capitalisation above $57 billion. “It removes a key liquidity hurdle for Jio’s potential IPO ($3 billion+ of share supply), which we believe the Indian market can absorb; and it limits holding company discount concerns for RIL post listing of Jio given lower float,” they said. Bloomberg earlier reported Jio may look to offload 5 per cent through the IPO.
BofA analysts noted the key element would be value unlocking for RIL and the extent of holdco discount post listing. “Currently in our SOTP (sum of the parts) valuation, we ascribe a 5 per cent holdco discount. The holdco discount is low as investors can’t invest directly in retail or telecom. However, post Jio’s listing, as investors could invest directly, we expect the discount to increase,” they said.
Nuvama analysts said Jio may attract higher value, but RIL shareholders may not benefit substantially due to holdco discount. “This may not be ‘value unlocking’ anymore as Street valuations for Jio in RIL’s SOTP seem to have been marked to market to peer multiples already. Yet, the probability of higher tariffs into the IPO increases, which could be a catalyst for the RIL stock,” Nuvama said in a 31 August note.
Some brokerages expect stronger earnings to trigger tariff hikes. “Jio’s IPO in the first half of CY26 may drive further tariff interventions, which along with FWA and enterprise business scale-up will support growth. Sale of 5G technology to overseas clients may offer further upsides,” Jefferies said. It added that while Jio’s IPO could lead to a potential holdco discount for RIL, its price target remained unchanged as Jio could rerate in the run-up to the IPO.
“Acceleration in Jio’s earnings growth to 23 per cent is expected, as our telecom team projects another tariff hike in 2H (July–December),” Goldman Sachs said in a 1 September note.
JM Financial analysts said this raised the likelihood of a 15 per cent tariff hike in the telecom business by November–December 2025, which would benefit both RIL and Bharti Airtel.